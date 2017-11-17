Dressel MIA During Day 2 Prelims of Purdue Invitational

2017 PURDUE INVITATIONAL

After a blistering swim in last night’s 200 IM, Florida’s Caeleb Dressel was absent from his individual events this morning at the Purdue Invitational. Dressel was originally slated to swim both the 100 fly and 100 breast. Indiana’s Vini Lanza led the way in this morning’s 100 fly with a 46.58, while Missouri State’s Blair Bish topped the 100 breast prelims in 52.87.

While Dressel didn’t swim his individual races today, there’s still the possibility that he’ll swim on Florida’s 200 medley relay and 800 free relay in tonight’s finals.

Last night, Dressel rocked a 1:40.61 in the 200 IM, cutting 2 seconds from his best time and touching 6 hundredths faster than what it took to win NCAAs last year. That time makes him the 9th fastest man in history, moving him one slot ahead of teammate and reigning NCAA champion Mark Szaranek. Dressel now leads the nation in both that event and the 50 free after swimming an 18.66 on the leadoff leg of the 200 free relay. He also contributed a 51.35 breaststroke split on the 400 medley relay.