Janet Hu Discusses 1st Time Under 22 Since 2013 (Video)

Béryl Gastaldello and Janet Hu both had encouraging swims in the 50 free. Gastaldello hadn’t gone a best time in the event since 2015, but that changed tonight when she touched in 21.69 for the win. Joining her under 22 seconds in that race was Stanford’s Janet Hu, who was less than a tenth shy of her best in 21.91. Hu hadn’t been under 22 seconds since 2013.
Coleman Hodges
by Coleman Hodges 0
November 17th, 2017 College, News, Pac-12, SwimSwam Video News
