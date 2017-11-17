Sydney Pickrem Gives Interview on Massage Table like a Pro (Video)

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem dominated the 200 IM. She trailed Hawaii’s Franziska Weidner at the half, but came up with a breaststroke split that was over a second and a half faster than Weidner’s to take the lead. Pickrem continued to push ahead as she finished in 1:53.38. That was just 8 hundredths shy of her lifetime best.

Pickrem was gracious enough to speak with SwimSwam while on the massage table, and she discussed how integral the team energy is at a meet like this. Once the momentum got rolling with a relay win in the 200 free relay, the A&M women never looked back, throwing up swim after monster swim, including a school record. The night was capped with yet another exciting relay victory for the Aggies, as described above in juicy detail by Pickrem herself.

