Pacific Tigers Reel in Mid-distance Freestyler David Noyes of SCSC

Sunnyvale, California’s David Noyes has committed to swim for University of the Pacific in 2018-19. Noyes is a member of the Santa Clara High Performance group and a senior at Fremont High School.

“I chose University of the Pacific because of its combination of great academics and great coaching staff and team. I feel like this is a great opportunity to build a successful future. Go Tigers!”

Noyes is a strong mid-distance freestyler and IMer who placed third in the 200 free (1:37.13) and fourth in the 500 free (4:30.75) at the 2017 CIF-Central Coast Sectional Championships. He represented Santa Clara Swim Club at 2017 Summer Junior Nationals, swimming the 200/400 freestyles. At 2016 Winter Juniors West, he competed in the 200/500 free, 100 fly and 200 IM.

Noyes’s top times would have scored in the A final of the 200 free, and the B finals of the 500 free and 200/400 IM, at 2017 MPSF Championships.

Top SCY times:

  • 200 free – 1:37.13
  • 500 free – 4:30.75
  • 200 IM – 1:51.77
  • 400 IM – 4:05.89

