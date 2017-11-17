Simone Manuel Explains Injury (Video)

As reported, Olympic and World champion Simone Manuel has been sitting out of competition this fall with an injury. SwimSwam caught up with the Stanford sprinting ace at the Art Adamson Invite, which she traveled to with the Cardinal women and has been practicing at since arriving.

Simone has been practicing with the team as normal, but has been limited to pulling due to a nagging hip injury that started early in the semester (quarter, if you’re at Stanford). She says she has been cleared to start kicking a bit in practice as soon as Monday, and hopes to return to competition by January.

Simone is the defending NCAA champion in both the 50 and 100 freestyle (and holds the American record in the latter) and was a key part of Stanford’s relay performances that led them to an NCAA team title in 2017.