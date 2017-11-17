Beryl Gastadello on Ledecky: “I Had a Lot of Fun Racing Her” (Video)

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

Gastadello had a superb night of racing, breaking her own school record in the 50 free (which had stood since her freshman year) and putting in 2 excellent relay performances, The latter of those relay swims was a barn burner, as Stanford anchor and distance phenom Katie Ledecky dove in just tenths ahead of Gastadallo. At the 350, Ledecky flipped ahead, and at the 375 Gastadello still trailed, but using an incredible underwater to gain momentum off the last turn, the Aggie was able to reel in and pass the Cardinal in the last few strokes to take the win.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Beryl Gastadello on Ledecky: “I Had a Lot of Fun Racing Her” (Video)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Ex Quaker

She’s a fantastic interviewee. Wishing her the best of success going forward.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
31 minutes 44 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »