Beryl Gastadello on Ledecky: “I Had a Lot of Fun Racing Her” (Video)

Gastadello had a superb night of racing, breaking her own school record in the 50 free (which had stood since her freshman year) and putting in 2 excellent relay performances, The latter of those relay swims was a barn burner, as Stanford anchor and distance phenom Katie Ledecky dove in just tenths ahead of Gastadallo. At the 350, Ledecky flipped ahead, and at the 375 Gastadello still trailed, but using an incredible underwater to gain momentum off the last turn, the Aggie was able to reel in and pass the Cardinal in the last few strokes to take the win.
She’s a fantastic interviewee. Wishing her the best of success going forward.