IHSA Finalist Kate Meunier Commits to Colorado State

Plainfield, Illinois’ Kate Meunier has signed an NLI to swim at Colorado State University for the 2018-19 season. She will suit up for the Rams with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Abbey Owenby, Elsa Litteken, Grace Siebmann, and Kristina Friedrichs.

“I selected Colorado State because I loved the team, campus, coaching staff, and the direction the team is heading. I felt at home the minute I stepped onto campus. Go Rams!”

Meunier is a senior at Plainfield North High School. She swims breast and IM and has been an All-Conference honoree in each of her three high school seasons thus far. At the 2016 IHSA Girls’ State Swimming & Diving Championships, she competed in the 200 IM and 100 breast individually, and swam legs on the 200 medley and 400 free relays. In prelims at this weekend’s 2017 IHSA Girls’ State Meet, she dropped 2 seconds in the 200 IM to qualify for the B final.

Meunier swims year-round for Delta Aquatics. She swam the 50/100/200 breast and 200 IM at the 2017 NCSA Spring Championship, earning a PB in the 50. At the same meet last year she was a finalist in the 100 breast.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 31.31

100 breast – 1:04.31

200 breast – 2:21.42

200 IM – 2:04.98

200 back – 2:11.96

100 free – 54.79

200 free – 1:57.55

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].