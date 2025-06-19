Do You Love Swimming? See 228 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming? Go here to see 228 Swim Jobs.

Club Wolverine – Head Coach Position

Club Wolverine (CW) is a nationally respected USA Swimming club with a proud tradition of excellence in athlete development and competitive success. CW has produced Olympians, national champions, and collegiate standouts, while fostering a positive and inclusive environment for swimmers of all levels.We are committed to cultivating champions in the water through thoughtful coaching, respectful interaction, and a safe sport environment.

Assistant Coach 10 & Unders

Texas Ford Aquatics (TFA) is seeking an enthusiastic, full-time Assistant Age Group Coach with primary responsibilities coaching our 10 & Under swimmers in our USA Swimming program. TFA is a privately owned, coach-led club located in Frisco, TX — repeatedly recognized as one of the best places to live and raise a family in America.

Full Time Lead Coach

The Woodlands Swim Team (TWST), located just north of Houston, Texas, is seeking a passionate, experienced, and energetic Lead Age Group Coach to join our full-time coaching staff. We’re looking for a coach who is excited to contribute to a tradition of excellence that spans more than 50 years.

Director of Aquatics and Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach, Penn State Altoona

The Director of Aquatics & Head Coach of Swimming is a dual-role leadership position responsible for both the management of all aquatics programming and facilities, and the strategic oversight of the university’s intercollegiate swimming program. This position requires a dynamic leader capable of balancing coaching excellence with operational and business acumen.

Colorado School of Mines: Full Time Asst Swim Coach (M/W)

Looking for applicants who have 2-3+ years of coaching experience at a high level, preference to those with experience at a high-academic institution and/or with high-academic students. Will be responsible for managing men’s recruiting, equipment, travel and coaching a group (tbd based on experience).

Assistant Swimming Coach

Randolph-Macon College, an NCAA Division III coed institution and member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, invites applicants for a 12-month, full-time Assistant Swimming Coach.

Full Time 10 and Under Age Group Coach Opportunity

We are looking for a passionate and organized Age Group Coach to lead and develop some of our top 10-and-under swimmers and other age group athletes at one of our sites. This role is a crucial part of our coaching staff, working closely with the Head Age Group Coach, Site National Team Coach, and Head Coach to cultivate technically efficient and competitive swimmers.

PEAQ Assistant Swim Coach – Canon McMillian

Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics (PEAQ) is the largest swim club in Allegheny Mountain, operating out of locations at Canon McMillian High School and Upper St. Clair High School. As a Safe Sport Recognized member of USA Swimming, PEAQ offers comprehensive year-round competitive swim programs.

Head Coach

The Front Range Barracudas Swim Team (CUDA) is seeking a motivated, experienced, and visionary Head Coach to lead our year-round, USA Swimming-affiliated club. With approximately 270 swimmers, CUDA is a vibrant and growing program dedicated to competitive success, personal development, and a positive team environment.

Assistant Coach

Legacy Aquatics – Oregon City Swim Team (LA-OR) is currently looking for an experienced assistant coach to work with multiple development squads from Age Group to High School. Practices would generally be at either the Oregon City Pool or the Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge pool.

Full-Time Age Group Coach

Alto Swim Club is looking for a full-time coach to join our close-knit coaching team and community. The Coach will lead two of our 14 & Under groups, and assist with multiple other groups in our Age Group program. The coach will be involved in all aspects of team development and management. A typical week will include approximately 25 hours of on-deck coaching and 15 hours of administrative duties.

Associate Director of Competitive Aquatics

The YMCA of Upper Palmetto is a 12 branch, mid-size YMCA association that serves the upstate area of South Carolina (York, Lancaster and Chester counties) just south of Charlotte, NC.

Associate Head Coach

North Bay Aquatics Coaches Character & Excellence Through Competitive Swimming. We believe our holistic approach creates the optimal environment for success—both in and out of the water.

Aquatics Manager

The Denver Athletic Club is searching for a full-time Aquatics Manager! The Aquatics Manager will be the director and supervisor of all pool operations and aquatic programming.

Millsaps College – Assistant Swim Coach

The Assistant Swim Coach supports the head coach by sharing responsibility for the success of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program at Millsaps College. This position supports Millsaps’ NCAA Division III intercollegiate swimming program including recruiting, training, and coaching athletes, assisting with fundraising to augment the program budget and providing support to the Department of Athletics.

Assistant Coach, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Northern Arizona University

The assistant coach for women’s swimming is a twelve-month position which will report to the Head Swimming and Diving Coach. Responsibilities include assisting the Head Coach with all aspects of running a Division I women’s swimming and diving program, to include, but not limited to recruiting, on-deck coaching, dry-land conditioning, meet management, travel coordination, equipment ordering and maintenance, development of seasonal plan, alumni relations, and adherence to NCAA, Big Sky, MPSF and NAU rules.

Interim Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Coach

The Interim Head Coach – Men’s & Women’s Swim and Dive (Part-Time) is responsible for leading and managing all aspects of the program during the interim period. This role focuses on coaching, recruitment, compliance, and supporting student-athlete development within the scope of a part-time position.

USA Swim Team in Western NC Head Coach

The Head Coach is responsible for leading all aspects of a year-round, competitive swim team operated by a non-profit, parent board-run organization. The team serves swimmers of all levels, from novice to advanced, and emphasizes athletic development, team unity, and community engagement.

Executive Director of Swimming Wichita Swim Club

The Executive Director/Director of Swimming is responsible for leading the competitive swimming program while also managing the overall operations and strategic direction of the club, furthering our vision of “Building the Champions of Tomorrow Through Excellence in Swimming”.

Assistant Swim Coach and Assistant Director of Aquatics

This full-time position serves in the dual capacity of Assistant Swim Coach and Assistant Director of Aquatics. The role involves both coaching responsibilities for the men’s and women’s swim teams and operational oversight of the Kline Center pool.

Head Age Group Coach

Responsible for providing quality instructional training / coaching to program participants. Persons in this position must closely adhere to the YMCA of the USA guidelines for competitive coaching and swimming. This person assists in the oversight of all swim team functions assisting the Swim Team Director.

SwimSwam Is Hiring a Full-Time Writer!

SwimSwam is looking for a writer and swim database coordinator to join the staff on a full-time basis to help cover the news of swimming.

HEAD SWIM COACH – Lynchburg, VA

Crosswhite Aquatic Club is seeking a dedicated and dynamic Head Swim Coach to lead our competitive swimming program. We are committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment where swimmers of all backgrounds and abilities can thrive. Our ideal candidate will bring a passion for coaching, strong leadership skills, and the ability to develop swimmers at all levels while maintaining good standing with USA Swimming and upholding Safe Sport principles.

Associate Head Coach – Tide Swimming (VA)

The Associate Head Coach plays a pivotal role in advancing the club’s mission and competitive success. Working collaboratively with the Head Coach, this leadership position is instrumental in executing the strategic vision and the competitive swimming program.

Senior Lead, Swim Torrance

Swim Torrance is seeking an experienced and motivated Senior Lead Coach to lead our top senior-level training group and help guide the development of national-level athletes. This position will play a key role in shaping the performance pathway across the Senior and Age Group programs by collaborating with the Head Coach, Pre-Senior, Age Group, Shark Leads, and our Strength & Conditioning Coach to ensure consistent technical and performance development across all levels.

Head Age Group Coach

Under the direction and guidance of the Head Coach, this coach will develop and lead the direction of the Age Group program and serve as a Lead Coach of 2 practice groups with the 13-14, 11-12 and/or 9-10 year old practice groups, as assigned by the Head Coach.

Swimming – Girls – Head Coach – Appleton East High School 2025-26 school year

Appleton East High School, situated in Appleton, Wisconsin, is part of a three-high- school district and serves approximately 1,250 students. The high school offers a diverse array of 70 co-curricular activities and a wide range of academic courses for student engagement.

Chattahoochee Gold Full Time High Performance Coach

Chattahoochee Gold is a growing coach owned top 50 VCC team located in the north suburbs of Atlanta GA. We have 3 sites and roughly 800 swimmers on the team of all levels up to Olympic Trials. We are looking to hire a full time staff member to join the Gold Family at either our Cumming, GA or Woodstock, GA Location. An ideal candidate would have a proven track record of success with swimmers in the 10-16 age range.

Assistant Swim Coach & Pool Manager

The Assistant Swim Coach and Pool Manager assists in the coaching duties of the NCAA D-III Swimming and Diving program in accordance and compliance with NCAA, North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) and The College of Wooster policies and regulations.

Swim Team Head Coach

The Cheshire Community YMCA is seeking a passionate and experienced Head Swim Coach to lead our year-round competitive swim team.

Head Age Group Swim Coach – San Clemente Aquatics Team

San Clemente Aquatics Team (SCAT), a USA Swimming-affiliated club in beautiful South Orange County CA, is seeking an experienced and passionate Head Age Group Coach to lead our top developmental training group (ages 11–14). SCAT serves over 250 athletes ranging from National-level competitors to entry-level swimmers and is known for its athlete-centric, IM-based training philosophy.

Arlington Aquatic Club Manager

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), Athletic and Facility Services Division (AFS) is seeking an Arlington Aquatic Club (AAC) Manager to manage AAC’s annual swim program. AAC is Arlington County’s competitive swim program of over 600 swimmers (ages 7 -18 years old) designed for a wide range of skill levels.

Assistant Coach, Swim and Dive

Develops a fundamental knowledge and maintains compliance of rules and regulations governing intercollegiate athletics while working within the department’s rules, regulations, and policies.

Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming

The Rollins College Athletics Department welcomes applications for a Men’s & Women’s Swimming Assistant Coach! The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach reports to the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach and is responsible for assisting the Head Coach in carrying out all activities necessary to accomplish the objectives of this sport within the guidelines of the NCAA, Sunshine State Conference and Rollins College.

Women’s Swimming Graduate Assistant at Millersville University

The graduate assistant will serve as a coach under the full-time Head Coach. The student will assist the department in academic peer mentoring, meeting with students to support department retention efforts. The GA will gain experience and training with a NCAA DII Intercollegiate Athletics Swimming Program.

Social Media Manager

We are seeking a highly motivated, creative, and self-driven Social Media Manager to join our team. This is a self-starter role, intended for someone who thrives on taking full ownership of social media strategy, content creation, and community building. You will be responsible for driving sales growth and increasing brand engagement through innovative social media initiatives, with the support of high-level goals and resources.

USMS Red Tide New York City – HEAD COACH POSITION

Red Tide Masters Swimming (non-profit organization), is a thriving, diverse adult swim team based in NYC, is seeking a Head Coach. With a legacy spanning decades, Red Tide supports swimmers of all levels—from adult beginners to national champions, triathletes, and renowned open water swimmers.

Head Swim Coach, Smith College

Responsible for planning, developing, and coaching the team within Smith College and NCAA Division III rules and regulations. Responsible for the recruitment and development of competitive scholar-athletes. Act as a supervisor and/or mentor to an assistant coach (s).

Head Age Group Coach, Virginia Gators (Harrisonburg)

The Head Age Group Coach will help grow the base of our program by working alongside the Head Coach developing our swimmers’ skills. The coach will lead approximately twelve to fourteen age group practices weekly in addition to assisting the head coach with three to four senior practices weekly, as well as attend one to two swim meets per month.

Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming

George Mason Athletics unites communities by developing champions with a mission to inspire and transform lives through the power of sports. Mason Athletics serves 500 student-athletes in 22 NCAA Division I sports. We are a proud member of the Atlantic 10 Conference with over 20 Conference Championships, NCAA Championships in Women’s Soccer and Men’s Indoor Track, an NCAA Final Four appearance with Men’s Basketball, and over 30 individual National Champions.

Head Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving/Aquatics Director

The head men’s and women’s swimming & diving coach leads and directs all aspects of an intercollegiate NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving program in the Landmark Conference. Duties include but are not limited to: effective programmatic vision, planning and implementation; all coaching and instruction; sound business and financial management; recruitment, supervision of assistant coaches; individual and team leadership and achievement; successful recruitment of student-athletes and assistance with programs for their retention and graduation; some fund and friend-raising; compliance with national, local, university, NCAA and conference laws, by-laws, regulations, standards and codes.

Head Coach/Program Director

The Head Coach/Program Director leads both the team’s athletic and business operations while reporting to the team’s Board of Directors. Athletic duties include developing training programs, fostering a cohesive and positive environment for swimmers, managing staff, and ensuring the team’s financial and operational success.

Team Sales Rep

Elsmore Swim Shop, one of the largest and most successful swim team dealers in the US, is seeking a high energy, outgoing, results oriented sales rep to join our Illinois team. This role splits time working remotely and at our location in Glenview, IL. In this position, you will be responsible for maintaining existing accounts and establishing new relationships.

Water Polo Coach

Asphalt Green Water Polo Club, located on the Upper East Side of New York City, is seeking an

experienced and energetic part-time coach to assist our coaches daily in building and fostering an

environment of excellence.

Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swim Coach

Juniata College, an NCAA Division III Institution, invites applications for a 12-month, full-time Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swim Coach. Juniata is a co-educational, liberal arts college and highly regarded for its academic excellence.

Part-Time Coaches – Highland Park Aquatics Club

Highland Park Aquatics Club’s mission is to provide a competitive USA Swimming program to athletes in the North Shore of Illinois that develops world-class swimmers, citizens and leaders.

Diving Coach

Saginaw Valley State University, a DII member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic conference invites applications for the position of Diving Coach to assist in developing, promoting, and supervising all facets of the University’s Diving program. For a complete list of requirements, further information, and to apply for this position, please visit jobs.svsu.edu. Applicants must apply on-line. SVSU is an EO/AA employer.

Club Lead Coach/College Team Assistant Coach

We are seeking a motivated, self-sufficient, and visionary Club Swim Coach to lead and grow our youth swim team of 35-40 swimmers to 70–80 over time. This individual must be a go-getter—someone who doesn’t need their hand held, sees the big picture, and is excited to build upon a strong foundation.

Assistant Swim Coach at Wesleyan University

Assist with instruction, planning, organizing and execution of practices and competition.

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club – Swim Coaches

RMSC is a USA Swimming Gold and Silver Medal Club with a proud history spanning more than 50 years. Serving over 1,500 swimmers across all levels—from beginners to national and international competitors—RMSC is a leading club in Potomac Valley Swimming and a member of NCSA.

