Texas 6A State Runner-Up Ellen Garritson Commits To Arkansas For 2025

Ellen Garritson, a breaststroker out of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, committed to swimming at the University of Arkansas beginning this fall.

Garritson competes for Lakeside Aquatic Club and attended Keller High School.

“I am beyond blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Arkansas! I would like to thank God, my family, teammates, and coaches for their endless love and constant support. GO HOGS!!”

She enters Fayetteville with an impressive set of hardware from the Texas UIL 6A Championships. This consists of four top-five individual finishes in the last two years, including a runner-up in the 100 fly (54.28) this year and a third place in the 100 breast last year (1:01.50).

Garrtison’s Best SCY Times:

200 breast: 2:11.90

100 breast: 1:01.49

200 IM: 2:01.87

100 fly: 54.28

Garritson is poised to make an impact on the Razorbacks’ breaststroke group. Her 200 breast time would have been the fastest on the team this season by over three seconds, while her 100 breaststroke falls within a couple tenths of Bradi Jones, the team leader in that event this season. Furthermore, Garritson’s 200 breast looks to be C-final worthy at the SEC Championships.

Beyond breaststroke, Garritson shows potential in the IM and the fly events, adding to her versatility value.