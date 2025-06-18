After $10M Rejection, Cal Poly Launches New Campaign To Rescue Swim & Dive Program

California Polytechnic State University has launched a renewed campaign to help revive its swimming and diving program. The initiative, confirmed to SwimSwam late Wednesday evening by the organizers of “Save Cal Poly Swim and Dive,” has been titled “The Final Push.”

All donors to the original campaign have been refunded, and a new GoFundMe has been posted, with funds now directed toward legal and strategic expenses, public awareness efforts, and any reinstatement-related costs approved by a committee of current and former swimmers and divers.

You can view the new GoFundMe by clicking here.

The GoFundMe reads:

“My name is Sofia Vargas. Both my brother, Camilo Vargas, and I were proud members of the Cal Poly Swim and Dive team. As many of you know, this program meant the world to us and to countless other student-athletes who called the Anderson Aquatic Center home. “We are also the current owners of the @savecpswimdive Instagram account managed by a committee of fellow Cal Poly swimmers and divers. “When we first launched this fundraiser, we promised to return all donations if the team was reinstated. Since reinstatement has not happened, all previous donations have been returned. “But our fight is not over. We are relaunching this campaign to fund the next phase of our efforts to bring back the Cal Poly Swim and Dive team by Fall 2025. This time, we are asking for your support to help us cover the real costs of making that goal possible.”

As a refresher, Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong announced Monday that the original efforts to save the school’s swim & dive program fell well short and therefore, the teams would not be revived.

“While I appreciate the significant annual support and revocable bequests that have been identified, the fundraising effort has fallen well short of the goal to reinstate the program,” Armstrong said Monday. “As a result, the university is unable to reinstate the swimming and diving programs.”

After initially giving the Save Cal Poly Swim & Dive group a $25 million benchmark to save the program, Armstrong revised the goal to $20 million less than two months ago.

As of early May, the group had raised around $7.5 million, and one source told SwimSwam the number ultimately reached $10 million.

The swim & dive teams were cut in early March, with Coach Don Oberhelman, who recently retired, informing the team of the decision, which Armstrong said was due to “financial realities,” specifically mentioning the annual $450,000 lost due to the House settlement.

The swim & dive program was the only athletic team to get axed, with Cal Poly saying it was chosen over other sports due to a “combination of factors, including conference stability, lack of current investment from alumni and donors, and the gap in current funding to be competitive vs. what is presently afforded.”