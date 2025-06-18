Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Names 45-Strong Roster For 2025 World Junior Championships

2025 World Junior Swimming Championships

  • August 19-24, 2025
  • Otopeni, Romania
  • LCM (50 meters)
USA Swimming announced its roster for the 2025 World Junior Swimming Championships on Wednesday, with 19 girls and 26 boys earning a spot on the American team that will compete in Otopeni, Romania, later this summer.

The roster is headlined by the star female trio of Charlotte CrushAudrey Derivaux and Rylee Erisman, who all qualified to swim five individual events at the championships.

On the boys’ side, three swimmers qualified in three individual events: Aiden HammerGavin Keogh and Gabe Nunziata.

GIRLS’ ROSTER (19)

Name Events Age Hometown Club
Mena Boardman 50 FL 17 Portland, Ore.
Commonwealth Swimming
Liberty Clark 4×100 FR-R, 4×200 FR-R 17 Chico, Calif.
Pleasanton Seahawks
Daisy Collins 1500 FR 16 Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina Aquatic Club
Charlotte Crush 50/100/200 BK, 50/100 FL 17 Louisville, Ky.
Lakeside Swim Team
Audrey Derivaux 200 BK, 100/200 FL, 200/400 IM 16 Haddonfield, N.J. Jersey Wahoos
Kennedi Dobson 200/400/800 FR 18 Levittown, Pa.
Eastern Express Swim Team
Rylee Erisman 50/100/200 FR, 50/100 BK 16 Windermere, Fla. Laker Swim
Kayda Geyer 100/200 BR 17 Waxhaw, N.C.
Mecklenburg Swim Association
Kayla Han 800 FR, 400 IM, 4×200 FR-R 17 La Mirada, Calif.
La Mirada Armada
Brinkleigh Hansen 400 FR 15 Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Saint Petersburg Aquatics
Chloe Kim 1500 FR 18 Glen Rock, N.J. Scarlet Aquatics
Lily King 100 FR 18 Latrobe, Pa.
Mount Pleasant Aqua Club
Rachel McAlpin 50 BR 17 Brandon, Miss.
Mississippi Makos Swim Team
Julie Mishler 4×100 FR-R 18 Milford, Ind.
Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
Annam Olasewere 50 FR, 4×100 FR-R 18 Westport, Conn.
Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club
Elle Scott 50/100 BR 18 Charlotte, N.C.
SwimMAC Carolina
Kaidy Stout 200 BR 16 Lewisville, N.C. Swim GSA
Molly Sweeney 200 IM 17 Carmel, Ind.
Carmel Swim Club
Kelsey Zhang 200 FL 17 Saratoga, Calif.
Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics

BOYS’ ROSTER (26)

Name Events Age Hometown Club
William Allen 4×200 FR-R 16 Carmel, Ind.
Carmel Swim Club
Kenneth Barnicle 50 BK, 4×100 FR-R 18 Mendham, N.J.
Greater Somerset County YMCA
Noah Cakir 200 FL, 200 IM 18 Deer Park, N.Y. Team Suffolk
Ian Call 50 BR 16 Collierville, Tenn.
Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club
Brayden Capen 400 IM 17 Lisle, Ill.
Academy Bullets Swim Club
Austin Carpenter 100 FR 17 Dublin, Ohio
Central Ohio Aquatics
Norvin Clontz 200/400 FR 18 Charlotte, N.C.
Mecklenburg Swim Association
Rowan Cox 50/100 FL, 4×100 FR-R 17 Austin, Texas
Longhorn Aquatics
Shareef Elaydi 200 FL 16 Santa Clara, Calif.
Santa Clara Swim Club
Andrew Eubanks 100/200 BR 17 Portland, Ore.
The Dolphins Portland Swimming
Aiden Hammer 400/800/1500 FR 17 Fox Island, Wash.
King Aquatic Club
Collin Holgerson 100 BK 17 Chattanooga, Tenn. SwimAtlanta
Gavin Keogh 50/100/200 BK 17 Erie, Colo.
Flatiron Athletic Club
Yury Kuzmenko 50 FR 16 San Jose, Calif. Valley Splash
Gabriel Manteufel 4×200 FR-R 17 Las Vegas, Nev.
Sandpipers Of Nevada
Thomas McMillan 100 FL 16 Saint Charles, Ill.
St Charles Swim Team
David Melnychuk 200 BK 18 Nokomis, Fla.
Sarasota Sharks
Will Mulgrew 800/1500 FR 18 Walpole, Mass.
Shawmut Aquatic Club
Gabe Nunziata 50/100/200 BR 18 Suffolk, Va.
Old Dominion Aquatic Club
Mike Rice 100 FR 17 Waxhaw, N.C.
Mecklenburg Swim Association
Albert Smelzer 50 FR 18 Greensboro, N.C. Swim GSA
Baylor Stanton 200 IM 18 Lawrenceville, Ga.
Gwinnett Aquatics
Luke Vatev 4×100 FR-R 16 Clarendon Hills, Ill.
Hornet Age Group Swim Club
Evan Witte 50 FL 18 Haslet, Texas
Minnetonka Swim Club
Tim Wu 200 FR 17 San Ramon, Calif.
Pleasanton Seahawks
Yi Zheng 400 IM 16 Carmel, Ind.
Carmel Swim Club

Carmel Swim Club and Mecklenburg Swim Association led all teams with three swimmers qualifying: William AllenYi Zheng and Molly Sweeney for Carmel, and Kayda GeyerNorvin Clontz and Mike Rice for Mecklenburg.

The Pleasanton Seahawks (Tim Wu, Liberty Clark) and Swim GSA (Albert Smelzer, Kaidy Stout) had two swimmers qualify apiece.

The roster was determined based on results at the 2025 U.S. National Championships, which wrapped up earlier this month in Indianapolis.

Notably missing from the roster is Madi Mintenko, who was projected to qualify after Nationals.

The qualifying criteria were relatively the same as it is for the senior team heading to the World Championships, just for junior-aged swimmers (18 and under as of December 31, 2025), and of course, any junior swimmer who made the Worlds team (in pool swimming) was ineligible to be named.

The juniors who made the World Championship roster were Claire WeinsteinThomas Heilman and Luka Mijatovic, while Brinkleigh Hansen qualified for Singapore in open water, but was also named to the junior team in the 400 free.

U.S. Qualifying Criteria For World Junior Team:

  • Priority #1: Includes the four best-finishing available swimmers from the finals of the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle events, and the best-finishing available swimmer in all other Olympic events
  • Priority #2: Includes the second-best finishing available swimmer from finals of all individual Olympic events, except the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle
  • Priority #3: Includes the best finishing available swimmer from the finals of the 50-meter breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly
  • Priority #4: Includes the fifth-best finishing available swimmer from the finals in the 100-meter freestyle.

In May, USA Swimming named Abi Liu (Bellevue Club Swim Team) and Peter Verhoef (Bolles School Sharks) as the head coaches for the American team in Otopeni.

The staff will also include Chuck Batchelor (SwimMAC Carolina), Steve Bialorucki (Old Dominion Aquatic Club), Paul Donovan (Jersey Wahoos), Kyle Goller (Laker Swim), Mary Korey (Greater Somerset County YMCA Storm), Sean Quinn (Mecklenburg Swim Association) as assistants.

The 2025 World Junior Swimming Championships will run from August 19-24, 2025, in Otopeni, Romania.

