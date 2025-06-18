USA Swimming Names 45-Strong Roster For 2025 World Junior Championships

2025 World Junior Swimming Championships

August 19-24, 2025

Otopeni, Romania

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

USA Swimming announced its roster for the 2025 World Junior Swimming Championships on Wednesday, with 19 girls and 26 boys earning a spot on the American team that will compete in Otopeni, Romania, later this summer.

The roster is headlined by the star female trio of Charlotte Crush, Audrey Derivaux and Rylee Erisman, who all qualified to swim five individual events at the championships.

On the boys’ side, three swimmers qualified in three individual events: Aiden Hammer, Gavin Keogh and Gabe Nunziata.

GIRLS’ ROSTER (19)

BOYS’ ROSTER (26)

Carmel Swim Club and Mecklenburg Swim Association led all teams with three swimmers qualifying: William Allen, Yi Zheng and Molly Sweeney for Carmel, and Kayda Geyer, Norvin Clontz and Mike Rice for Mecklenburg.

The Pleasanton Seahawks (Tim Wu, Liberty Clark) and Swim GSA (Albert Smelzer, Kaidy Stout) had two swimmers qualify apiece.

The roster was determined based on results at the 2025 U.S. National Championships, which wrapped up earlier this month in Indianapolis.

Notably missing from the roster is Madi Mintenko, who was projected to qualify after Nationals.

The qualifying criteria were relatively the same as it is for the senior team heading to the World Championships, just for junior-aged swimmers (18 and under as of December 31, 2025), and of course, any junior swimmer who made the Worlds team (in pool swimming) was ineligible to be named.

The juniors who made the World Championship roster were Claire Weinstein, Thomas Heilman and Luka Mijatovic, while Brinkleigh Hansen qualified for Singapore in open water, but was also named to the junior team in the 400 free.

U.S. Qualifying Criteria For World Junior Team:

Priority #1 : Includes the four best-finishing available swimmers from the finals of the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle events, and the best-finishing available swimmer in all other Olympic events

Priority #2: Includes the second-best finishing available swimmer from finals of all individual Olympic events, except the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle

Priority #3: Includes the best finishing available swimmer from the finals of the 50-meter breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly

Priority #4: Includes the fifth-best finishing available swimmer from the finals in the 100-meter freestyle.

In May, USA Swimming named Abi Liu (Bellevue Club Swim Team) and Peter Verhoef (Bolles School Sharks) as the head coaches for the American team in Otopeni.

The staff will also include Chuck Batchelor (SwimMAC Carolina), Steve Bialorucki (Old Dominion Aquatic Club), Paul Donovan (Jersey Wahoos), Kyle Goller (Laker Swim), Mary Korey (Greater Somerset County YMCA Storm), Sean Quinn (Mecklenburg Swim Association) as assistants.

The 2025 World Junior Swimming Championships will run from August 19-24, 2025, in Otopeni, Romania.