Division II Lewis University Adds Sprinter Kiersten Smith for 2022-2023

Kiersten Smith, a sprint freestyle specialist from Indiana, has announced her commitment to Lewis University. A member of the high school class of 2022, Smith will arrive in Romeoville, Illinois for the 2022-2023 season.

Lewis University is a Division II program that competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, or GLVC.

I am so excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Lewis University!!! I would like to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates for helping me along my swimming journey! GO FLYERS

Smith went to Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana, and also trains and competes with the Center Grove Aquatic Club (CGAC). Her main events include the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, which she has swum in meets such as the IN Senior State Championships, IHSAA Girls State Championships, and Speedo Sectionals.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 24.54

100 free- 53.41

200 free- 1:56.24

At the 2022 IHSAA Girls State Championships, Smith competed in the 100 and 200-yard freestyles, placing 21st and 25th, respectively.. In the 100 free, she clocked 54.81, having set her lifetime best of 53.41 at the 2021 state championships. She neared her best in the 200, touching in 1:56.66 to finish just over four-tenths outside her PB.

Smith competed at the Indianapolis Speedo Sectionals in March of 2022. There, she swam the 50, 100, and 200 meter freestyles and the 100 meter backstroke. Her highest finish was in the 100 free, where she came in 96th with a 1:02.72, only .12 seconds away from her personal best. She set a new personal record in the 100 back, going a 1:14.39 to drop over two seconds.

At the 2022 GLVC Championships, the Lewis University women finished seventh out of nine teams. With Smith’s best times, she would have just missed the C-final in the 50 and 100 freestyles. In the 200, she would have qualified for the C-final and finished 21st.

When Smith arrives on campus in the fall, she will be joined by fellow sprinter Luna Cueva Schafer from Mexico, along with other class of 2027 recruits.

