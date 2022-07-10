Futures Qualifier Lauren McLean commits to Campbell University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lauren McLean, a Futures qualifier from Colorado, has announced her commitment to swim at Division I Campbell University. Hailing from Wheat Ridge High School and the Jeffco Hurricanes Swim Club, McLean will be joining the Camels for the 2022-2023 season.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Campbell University! I want to thank God for giving me this opportunity to fulfill a dream and say thank you to all of my coaches, family, and friends who have helped me along the way. Roll Humps!!!

McLean specializes in the freestyle and IM events, with her best events coming in the 500 free and 200 IM, holding Futures qualifying times in both.

Best Times SCY (Altitude Adjusted):

200 free- 1:56.61

500 free- 5:02.00 (5:00.66)

1650 free- 17:31.47

200 IM- 2:07.61 (2:06.41)

At the 2022 Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) 4A (medium schools) State Championships, McLean competed in the 500 free and 200 IM, placing third and seventh, respectively. In 2021 she also swam the 500 free and 200 IM, earning third and fifth-place finishes, respectively.

McLean’s best times in the distance freestyle events are from the 2021 UT Summer Swimvitational. There, she set new personal bests in the 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyle, as well as the 200 fly and 400 IM. In the 500, she posted a 5:02.00, a 3.66 drop from her previous best. However, her previous best of 5:05.66 swum at the 2021 CHSAA Championships, was altitude adjusted to be considered 5:00.66, which would then be her fastest swim.

Campbell University is a women’s-only DI program in Buies Creek, North Carolina. They compete as part of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association, or CCSA.

At the 2022 CCSA Championships, Campbell finished fifth out of nine teams. Head coach Pascal Molinard is the only head coach in program history, and will be heading into his 17th season in 2022.

With her best time, McLean would have finished fifth in the 500 at last year’s CCSA Championships, a sizeable improvement after Campbell had no finishers in the top 16 last season. In the 200 IM, McLean would be Campbell’s second-highest finisher and would crack the top 16.

In addition to McLean, the Camels have several recruits coming in next year that already possess conference-scoring times. One of these is distance freestyler Brooklynn Kaster of Iowa, who is very similar to McLean on paper (1:56.6 and 5:02.8 in the 200 and 500 freestyles). Arabella Butara of Pennsylvania and Kat Gagnon of New Jersey will also be joining the Camels for the 2022-2023 season.

