Detti Takes 400 Free, Falls to Joly In 1500 On Day 2 Of Geneva Challenge

56ÈME CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÈVE (SUI)

Friday, January 20th – Sunday, January 22nd

Centre Sportif des Vernets – Genève

LCM (50m)

Italy’s multi-Olympic medalist Gabriele Detti was back in the water on day two of the 2023 Geneva Challenge, taking on the two events of the men’s 400m free and 1500m free.

Detti wound up on top in the shorter event, stopping the clock in a time of 3:51.46. Getting to the wall over 8 seconds ahead of the rest of the field, 28-year-old Detti registered a new meet record. His performance overtook the longstanding meet record of 3:53.15 British athlete David Davies put on the books well over a decade ago in 2007.

In the 1500m free, Detti settled for silver, as Frenchman Damien Joly earned the gold. Joly punched a result of 15:19.30, coming within striking distance of countryman Marc-Antoine Olivier’s meet record of 15:17.08 from last year. Detti earned runner-up status to Joly in a mark of 15:25.99 this evening.

University of Stirling swimmer Evelyn Davis climbed atop the podium twice on the evening, winning the women’s 100m free and 50m free. In the former, Davis punched a time of 56.04 while in the latter she produced a victorious effort of 25.75.

Dometic ace Roman Mityukov was another double winner on the evening, with the 22-year-old capturing the top prize in the 200m back as well as the 50m free.

Mityukov stopped the clock in a time of 1:58.28 in the 2back, taking the event by over 5 seconds. In the splash n’ dash, he earned the gold in a mark of 23.14.

