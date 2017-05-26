Desplanches Does it Again with Swiss 200 IM Record at French Nats

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS

  • Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017
  • Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg
  • 50-meter course
  • Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM
  • Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun
  • FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds
The 2017 French Elite Long Course Nationals continued tonight in Strasbourg with day 4 finals. Swiss IMer Jeremy Desplanches once again made headlines as he landed on top of the podium. After winning the 400 IM title with a new Swiss Record earlier in the meet, he completed his sweep of the IM golds in day 4 finals.

Desplanches obliterated the field, clocking a 1:57.40 to finish 5 seconds ahead of anyone else in the championship heat. He was nearly a full second under his own former Swiss Record, which stood at a 1:58.31 done at a meet in Amiens last month. His splits were faster all around, but the biggest difference came on the fly leg, where he was nearly 4 full tenths faster tonight than he was in Amiens.

Desplanches 200 IM Splits Comparison By 50:

Swimmer 50 Fly Split 50 Back Split 50 Breast Split 50 Free Split Final Time
Jeremy Desplanches (French Nats)  25.35  29.85  33.99  28.21 1:57.40
Jeremy Desplanches (Amiens)  25.74  29.92  34.17  28.48 1:58.31

