Desplanches Does it Again with Swiss 200 IM Record at French Nats

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS

Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017

Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg

50-meter course

Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM

Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun

FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds

Meet Central

Start Lists

Results

The 2017 French Elite Long Course Nationals continued tonight in Strasbourg with day 4 finals. Swiss IMer Jeremy Desplanches once again made headlines as he landed on top of the podium. After winning the 400 IM title with a new Swiss Record earlier in the meet, he completed his sweep of the IM golds in day 4 finals.

Desplanches obliterated the field, clocking a 1:57.40 to finish 5 seconds ahead of anyone else in the championship heat. He was nearly a full second under his own former Swiss Record, which stood at a 1:58.31 done at a meet in Amiens last month. His splits were faster all around, but the biggest difference came on the fly leg, where he was nearly 4 full tenths faster tonight than he was in Amiens.

Desplanches 200 IM Splits Comparison By 50: