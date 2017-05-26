2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS
- Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017
- Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg
- 50-meter course
- Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM
- Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun
- FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds
- Meet Central
- Start Lists
- Results
The 2017 French Elite Long Course Nationals continued tonight in Strasbourg with day 4 finals. Swiss IMer Jeremy Desplanches once again made headlines as he landed on top of the podium. After winning the 400 IM title with a new Swiss Record earlier in the meet, he completed his sweep of the IM golds in day 4 finals.
Desplanches obliterated the field, clocking a 1:57.40 to finish 5 seconds ahead of anyone else in the championship heat. He was nearly a full second under his own former Swiss Record, which stood at a 1:58.31 done at a meet in Amiens last month. His splits were faster all around, but the biggest difference came on the fly leg, where he was nearly 4 full tenths faster tonight than he was in Amiens.
Desplanches 200 IM Splits Comparison By 50:
|Swimmer
|50 Fly Split
|50 Back Split
|50 Breast Split
|50 Free Split
|Final Time
|Jeremy Desplanches (French Nats)
|25.35
|29.85
|33.99
|28.21
|1:57.40
|Jeremy Desplanches (Amiens)
|25.74
|29.92
|34.17
|28.48
|1:58.31
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Desplanches Does it Again with Swiss 200 IM Record at French Nats"
This guy is turning into someone to watch 👀 out for.