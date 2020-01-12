Deleske Post Lifetime Best 100 Breast as ASU Dominates Dual Meet with Kansas

ASU vs. KANSAS

January 11, 2020

Hosted by ASU

Long Course Meters

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

ASU, 209.5 Kansas, 88.5

Arizona State and Kansas met in Tempe this weekend for a dual meet, with swimmers getting in some long course racing. The Sun Devils were dominant as they swept the swimming events. They had 4 women win multiple events.

Erica Laning was the first to do so with wins in the 100 free and 200 free. She led from start to finish in the 200, clocking in at 2:02.38 ahead of teammate Kendall Dawson (2:03.40). Her next event up was the 50 free, where she tied for 3rd in 27.19. That was just 5 hundredths shy of her lifetime best. Laning was then within half a second of her best in the 100 free, coming from behind to top teammate Camryn Curry 57.40 to 57.95. Curry had won the 50 free in 26.14, setting a new lifetime best.

Lindsay Looney and Chloe Isleta earned a stroke sweep each. Looney was about a second off her best in the 100 fly, winning in 1:01.62. She took a dominant 5-second win in the 200 fly (2:11.09). Isleta took on the backstrokes, clocking in at 1:03.63 in the 100 back and 2:18.87 in the 200 back.

Breaststroker Nora Deleske dominated the 200 breast field in 2:34.14. She returned to win the 200 IM, using her breast leg to pull ahead of Isleta (2:23.46) and win the race in 2:21.63. Deleske also placed 2nd in the 100 breast (1:11.74) with a new best time. That event was won by Pac-12 Champion and All-American Silja Kansakoski.

PRESS RELEASE – ASU:

TEMPE, Ariz. – No. 21 Sun Devil women’s swimming and diving started off on a high note with a win in their first event and never looked back, gliding past Kansas, 209.5-88.5, on Saturday afternoon at the Mona Plumer Aquatic Center.

Over in the diving well, Hannah Sanders took second place in the women’s three-meter springboard and fourth in the one-meter springboard in her second dual meet of the season.

The meet differed from traditional dual meets as the women swam long course meters, as is the standard on the international swimming level, opposed to the usual short course yards that the NCAA has accustomed to.

The foursome of Chloe Isleta , Silja Kansakoski , Lindsay Looney and Camryn Curry started off the meet on a high note to take first place in the 200 medley relay. The women came out on fire in the following event as well, with freshman Claire Nguyen , Emma Nordin , Savannah Mitchell and Caitlyn Wilson going 1-2-3-4 for the Sun Devils. After two events, ASU held a huge 29-7 lead over the Jayhawks.

Erica Laning and Kendall Dawson took their turn in the 200 free, with Laning taking first and Dawson taking second in the event. Isleta marked four-straight event wins for the Sun Devils as she took first in the 100 back, with freshman Jane Brown touching the wall soon after for second place.

2019 Pac-12 Champion Silja Kansakoski looked to continue her breaststroke dominance today and she did just that this afternoon by taking first in the 100 breast. Nora Deleske put up big points for the Sun Devils as well with her second-place finish in the event.

The underclassmen performed big in the 200 fly, with freshman and USA Swimming National Junior team member Lindsay Looney taking the top spot in the event by over five seconds. Sophomore Ruby Martin took second while another freshman in Jadé Foelske took third. Junior Caitlyn Wilson rounded out the Sun Devils in fourth for yet another 1-2-3-4 performance for ASU.

Camryn Curry followed her performance last week that saw her earn Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week honors with yet another 50 free win, with freshman Natalia Fryckowska and junior Erica Laning in third for Sun Devils in the top-three spots. Heading into the first break, ASU held a 107.5-41.5 lead.

Laning brought the heat to open competition after the break in the 100 free, taking first with Curry less than a second behind her in second place. The win was Laning’s second of the afternoon and her third on the season.

Isleta took her second win of the day to extend ASU’s win streak, with Deleske following with her first win of the season in the 200 breast. ASU against dominated, this time in the 400 free with another 1-2-3-4 finish by Dawson, Nordin, Nguyen and Wilson. Looney touched the wall for another first place finishing in the following event, this time in the 100 fly to sweep a win in both butterfly events this afternoon.

Deleske added her second win of the afternoon in the 200 IM, edging out teammate Chloe Isleta , who took second place, by almost two seconds.

In the last event of the day, the Sun Devils ended their statement team win with yet another event win to take home every single win event of the afternoon. The foursome of Erica laning, Camryn Curry , Emma Nordin and Kendall Dawson closed the book on the win with the top time in the 400 free relay.

The Sun Devils have next weekend off to train, but the men and women will resume conference meets, heading to the Bay Area for matchups with Stanford and Cal on Jan. 24 and 25, respectively. Fans can keep up with the action all season-long by following @ASUSwimDive on Twitter.

PRESS RELEASE – KANSAS:

TEMPE, Ariz. – Kansas swimming and diving received its first loss of the season on Saturday, Jan. 11, when the No. 21 ranked Sun Devils of Arizona State defeated the Jayhawks 209.5-88.5 at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center. The meet served as the Jayhawks’ first run competing in a long course meters (LCM) pool this season. KU finished with six different swimmers claiming top-three finishes on the day. They were highlighted by junior Lauryn Parrish and sophomore Kate Steward who both claimed second-place finishes. Parrish claimed hers in the 200-meter backstroke after finishing with a time of 2:20.13 while Steward got hers in the 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2:38.02. The diving portion of the meet was dominated once again by freshman Jiayu Chen. Chen continued her hot start to the season by claiming first place in both the 1-meter (295.50) and the 3-meter (316.05) events. Her top finishes give her a combined 10-straight first place finishes in those events to begin her collegiate career dating back to the Kansas Double Dual (Oct. 11-12).

“We finished our training trip with a meet that really challenged us. ASU is a very strong program that took us out of our comfort zone. We competed well and definitely grew from the opportunity of racing a top-25 program after a tough week of altitude training.” -HEAD COACH CLARK CAMPBELL