Munster’s Grant Afman Commits to Air Force Academy for 2020-21

Grant Afman from Munster, Indiana has announced his commitment to the United States Air Force Academy. Afman has accepted his appointment to USAFA and will begin in the fall of 2020.

“I am truly honored to announce my commitment to the United States Air Force Academy. It has been my dream since a young age to serve in the military and continue my athletic and academic career. I would love to thank my family, coaches and friends that helped me get to this point. Aim High!!”

Afman swims for Munster Swim Club and Munster High School. He was also a member of the Munster High School band and marching band during his freshman and sophomore years. A free/fly specialist, he was runner-up in the 100 fly at the 2019 Indiana High School State Championships, going 48.40 for a best time. He also swam the 500 free and finished 22nd in prelims.

In club swimming, Afman is coming off Winter Juniors East where he competed in the 100 fly and 200 fly. He concluded the 2019 long course season at NCSA Summer Championships, finaling in the 50m free, 50m fly, 100m fly, and 200m fly and earning best times in the 50m free (24.30), 50m fly (25.47), and 200m fly (2:07.96).

Air Force men finished 4th of 7 teams at the 2019 Western Athletic Conference championships. Afman’s best times would have scored for the Falcons in the B finals of the 100 fly and 200 fly and the C finals of the 200 free and 500 free. It took 45.99 to get a second swim in the 100 free.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 48.40

200 fly – 1:50.32

100 free – 46.76

200 free – 1:43.52

500 free – 4:35.53

