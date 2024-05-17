Day 3 Atlanta Classic Prelims Scratches: Dressel’s Still On 200 Free Heat Sheets with 100 Fly

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC

This Friday morning’s prelims session for the 2024 Atlanta Classic will showcase the heats of the women’s and men’s 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly.

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel is already the top seed in the men’s 100 fly, which he is expected to race in finals tonight. Yesterday, Dressel did not show for his 100 breast prelims swim. This morning, Dressel is still featured on the men’s 200 free heat sheet, where he is seeded 13th at 1:50.00, just 0.01s above the US Olympic Trials cut of 1:49.99. The question is: will Dressel swim both events or stick with his usual sprint event?

Out of the women’s 200 free, No. 8 seed Michaela Mattes of Florida has scratched out of that event prelims. Another Gator, Johnny Marshall, has scratched his 4th seed in the 200 back.

17-year-old Lilla Bognar of Team Greenville has scratched her No.2 seed in the women’s 400 IM in favor of the women’s 200 back, where she is seeded 4th and scheduled to swim next to top seed, Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon. At the same time, fellow 17-year-old Nicole Zettel of TAC Titans opted out of the women’s 400 IM and this morning’s prelims session.