David Popovici Going PRs in Workout Before World Jrs, Talks Dressel & 100Fr WR

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with the newest world record holder, David Popovici, the 17-year-old phenom who broke Cesar Cielo‘s 13-year-old 100 free mark. Popovici is currently in Lima, Peru, preparing for the World Jr Championships, the last Jr meet of his career. He isn’t entering the meet with any expectations but did admit that he went best time in workout just the other day, signaling that the Romanian may be in top form once again. Popovici also comments on dealing with this new level of fame after becoming the fastest man on Earth, what small change allowed him to break his first world record, and racing top-level competitors like Caeleb Dressel in the future.

Pillow
15 minutes ago

I think his taper will affect his 200m Free more, seeing as how he improved dramatically in the 200 (1.50sec drop) compared to 0.44s in his 100, and even now I struggle to comprehend a 200 Free faster than prime Phelps

Memma EcKeon
31 minutes ago

23.9 second 50 coming in hot

Alex
48 minutes ago

This is his season plan if you are interested(Last competition is this one in Lima, it says CMJ but it translates to WJC):
comment image

Source: reddit

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Alex
Quincy
Reply to  Alex
36 minutes ago

Please explain to me like I’m a 3-year-old.

Mclovin
57 minutes ago

Man tapering for the first time in the season. 46´7 incoming

