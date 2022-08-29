Michael Andrew Drops 24 Minute “Duel in the Pool” Youtube Episode

Olympic Champion Michael Andrew drops a 24 minute feature video on Youtube detailing his Duel in the Pool experience. He pulls in local news, the vibe of Aussie fans, and even Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. If you want embedded experience, Michael delivers it here.

Ahead of the competition Michael only had a solid two weeks of training after his break from World Championships.

See SwimSwam’s review of the Most Notable Duel in the Pool Swims here. Michael Andrew makes the list: Being elite in all four 50-meter events, Michael Andrew was built for skins. After making the final round of the 50 back skins yesterday, he went on to finish top 2 in both the 50 breast and fly skins and outsmart Australia’s “double dip” attempt en route to claiming 50 breast victory.

Michael notes on this video drop: My first time in Australia and I CAN’T wait to go back! So much fun getting to go head to head with Australia in this Duel in the Pool!

See the episode here:

Subscribe to Michael Andrew‘s Youtube channel here:

Follow him on Instagram here.