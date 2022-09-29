Daily Swim Coach Workout #784

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm-up

200 Free

4x

4×50 IM [R#1 @55, R#2 50, R#3 45, R#4 40]

2×25 all out IM order by Round @30

Main Set

race 400 free-

2x

3×200 free Dist/stroke @2:30-2:40 [TT 1.0 per stroke] [pace 200 Best time +18-22 seconds]

5×100 Free Vo2 PAce @1:20 [TT 0.65 per stroke] [pace 100 Best time +8-10 seconds]

200 ( 25 scull- 25 fly kick)

3×200 free Dist/stroke @2:30-2:40 as above

4×100 Free Vo2 PAce @1:20-1:30 as above

5×50 FR all out @35-40 [ 100 best time/2] [minimum 5 second rest]

200 ( 25 scull- 25 fly kick)

300 easy