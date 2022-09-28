Osprey Invite Featuring FSU, UNF & Georgia Southern Rescheduled For October 7

Courtesy: FSU Athletics

Tallahassee, Fla. – Due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, the Osprey Invite has been rescheduled for Oct.7 at 2 p.m., at the UNF Aquatics Center.

While the women will compete at UNF along with Georgia Southern, the men’s team will head to TYR Classic, hosted at Florida International University on Oct. 7-8. Friday’s contest will start at 5 p.m., and Saturday’s meet will begin at 10 a.m., at the Biscayne Bay Aquatic Center.

“We’re excited that we were able to reorganize quickly,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “It’s great that both teams will get the opportunity to get their season started next weekend.”

The Seminoles will host Florida Southern, West Florida, and North Florida on Oct. 21 at the Morcom Aquatics Center at 2 p.m., before welcoming Georgia on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.