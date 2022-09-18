Daily Swim Coach Workout #773

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm-up
600 Mix (swim, kick, single arm drill)
Main G1/G3
50 G3 :45, :50, :55
50 G1 :45, :50, :55
2×50 G3 :45, :50, :55
50 G1 G1 :45, :50, :55
3×50 G3 :45, :50, :55
50 G1 G1 :45, :50, :55
4×50 G3 :45, :50, :55
50 G1 G1 :45, :50, :55
5×50 G3 :45, :50, :55
50 G1 G1 :45, :50, :55
5 x 50 odds kick, evens swim G1 1:00
1 x 50 swim G4 1:00
4 x 50 odds kick, evens swim G1 1:00
1 x 50 G4 1:00
3 x 50 odds kick, evens swim G1 1:00
1 x 50 G4 1:00
2 x 50 odds kick, evens swim G1 1:00
1 x 50 G4 1:00
1 x 50 kick 1:00
1 x 50 G4 1:00
Warm Down
600 (swim, kick, single arm swimming drill)
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Thanks to Swimming Wizard for the idea – G1 = aerobic white, G3 = Anaerobic red, G4= Anaerobic blue.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
