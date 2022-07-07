Daily Swim Coach Workout #709

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Tuesday PM [3/15/22]

C1/W2

No Replacement For Work! Making deposits for later withdrawals! Manage hs, make a benefit not a burden: Race Hard, Lead when there, come here as much as possible!

200 swim dpc

4×75 progression: hinge-fist-strike & hold into swim w fast finish! @4 bobs

5×50 fr drop brth pads @:55

10×25 (2r-l, 2 padpush) @:30

Super 500 kick, snorkel & board, Strong! @:30

6×125 swim flow g2, best form! [2as fr-fl/2as fr-bk/2 as fr-br] @1:35/1:40/1:45

Super 500 IM pull, Fast! @:30

5×50 mod-med @1:00

6×75 RACE! o=fr e=ch @1:40

4×100 fr flow @1:30 rebuild

8×50 RACE! o=fr e=ch @1:10

3×100 fr flow @1:30 rebuild

10×25 RACE! o=fr e=ch @:40

4×75 rebuild scull-dr-sw g1 @Coach