Daily Swim Coach Workout #652

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

SR/PS1

#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA

300 Ch Swim EN1 @ 10:00

8 x 25 FR @ :40 [5 strokes & flip drill – Quick heels over, tight ball, PULL into turn!]

Rest 1:00

8 x 50 FR EN2 @ 1:00 [Build to FULL SPEED into/out of Turns!]

#PreSeniorB

250 Ch Swim EN1 @ 10:00

8 x 25 FR @ :45 [5 strokes & flip drill – Quick heels over, tight ball, PULL into turn!]

Rest 1:00

6 x 50 FR EN2 @ 1:10 [Build to FULL SPEED into/out of Turns!]



Transition 3:00 [24:00]

#SeniorA

1 x

8 x 50 CH EN1 @ :50 [get AVG]

Rest 1:00

8 x 50 CH EN2 @ :55 [AVG – :01]

Rest 1:00

8 x 50 CH EN2 @ 1:00 [AVG – :02]

Rest 1:00

8 x 50 CH EN3 @ 1:05 [AVG – :03 or faster]

Rest 2:00 Fins on

1 x

4 x 100 CH EN2 Swim w fins @ 1:20 [Get AVG]

Rest 1:00

4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:30 [AVG – :02]

Rest 1:00

4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:40 [AVG – :04]

Rest 1:00

4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:50 [AVG – :06 or better!]

#SeniorB

1 x

7 x 50 CH EN1 @ :55 [get AVG]

Rest 1:00

7 x 50 CH EN2 @ 1:00 [AVG – :01]

Rest 1:00

7 x 50 CH EN2 @ 1:05 [AVG – :02]

Rest 1:00

7 x 50 CH EN3 @ 1:10 [AVG – :03 or faster]

Rest 2:00 Fins on

1 x

4 x 100 CH EN2 Swim w fins @ 1:30 [Get AVG]

Rest 1:00

4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:40 [AVG – :02]

Rest 1:00

4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:50 [AVG – :04]

Rest 1:00

4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 2:00 [AVG – :06 or better!]



#PreSeniorA

1 x

6 x 50 CH EN1 @ 1:00 [get AVG]

Rest 1:00

6 x 50 CH EN2 @ 1:05 [AVG – :01]

Rest 1:00

6 x 50 CH EN2 @ 1:10 [AVG – :02]

Rest 1:00

6 x 50 CH EN3 @ 1:15 [AVG – :03 or faster]

Rest 2:00 Fins on

1 x

4 x 100 CH EN2 Swim w fins @ 1:35 [Get AVG]

Rest 1:00

4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:45 [AVG – :02]

Rest 1:00

4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:55 [AVG – :04]

Rest 1:00

4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 2:05 [AVG – :06 or better!]



#PreSeniorB

1 x

5 x 50 CH EN1 @ 1:05 [get AVG]

Rest 1:00

5 x 50 CH EN2 @ 1:10 [AVG – :01]

Rest 1:00

5 x 50 CH EN2 @ 1:15 [AVG – :02]

Rest 1:00

5 x 50 CH EN3 @ 1:20 [AVG – :03 or faster]

Rest 2:00 Fins on

1 x

4 x 100 CH EN2 Swim w fins @ 1:45 [Get AVG]

Rest 1:00

4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:55 [AVG – :02]

Rest 1:00

4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 2:00 [AVG – :04]

Rest 1:00

4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 2:10 [AVG – :06 or better!]



Transition 3:00 Paddles on, Fins off

#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA

3 x

4 x 25 VO2 MAX @ :40 CH swim w Paddles

2 x 75 VO2 MAX @ 2:00 CH Swim w Paddles

200 EZ CH

#PreSeniorB

3 x

4 x 25 VO2 MAX @ :45 CH swim w Paddles

2 x 50 VO2 MAX @ 2:00 CH Swim w Paddles

200 EZ CH