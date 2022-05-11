Daily Swim Coach Workout #652

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
SR/PS1
#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA
300 Ch Swim EN1 @ 10:00
8 x 25 FR @ :40 [5 strokes & flip drill – Quick heels over, tight ball, PULL into turn!]
Rest 1:00
8 x 50 FR EN2 @ 1:00 [Build to FULL SPEED into/out of Turns!]
#PreSeniorB
250 Ch Swim EN1 @ 10:00
8 x 25 FR @ :45 [5 strokes & flip drill – Quick heels over, tight ball, PULL into turn!]
Rest 1:00
6 x 50 FR EN2 @ 1:10 [Build to FULL SPEED into/out of Turns!]
Transition 3:00 [24:00]
#SeniorA
1 x
8 x 50 CH EN1 @ :50 [get AVG]
Rest 1:00
8 x 50 CH EN2 @ :55 [AVG – :01]
Rest 1:00
8 x 50 CH EN2 @ 1:00 [AVG – :02]
Rest 1:00
8 x 50 CH EN3 @ 1:05 [AVG – :03 or faster]
Rest 2:00 Fins on
1 x
4 x 100 CH EN2 Swim w fins @ 1:20 [Get AVG]
Rest 1:00
4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:30 [AVG – :02]
Rest 1:00
4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:40 [AVG – :04]
Rest 1:00
4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:50 [AVG – :06 or better!]
#SeniorB
1 x
7 x 50 CH EN1 @ :55 [get AVG]
Rest 1:00
7 x 50 CH EN2 @ 1:00 [AVG – :01]
Rest 1:00
7 x 50 CH EN2 @ 1:05 [AVG – :02]
Rest 1:00
7 x 50 CH EN3 @ 1:10 [AVG – :03 or faster]
Rest 2:00 Fins on
1 x
4 x 100 CH EN2 Swim w fins @ 1:30 [Get AVG]
Rest 1:00
4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:40 [AVG – :02]
Rest 1:00
4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:50 [AVG – :04]
Rest 1:00
4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 2:00 [AVG – :06 or better!]
#PreSeniorA
1 x
6 x 50 CH EN1 @ 1:00 [get AVG]
Rest 1:00
6 x 50 CH EN2 @ 1:05 [AVG – :01]
Rest 1:00
6 x 50 CH EN2 @ 1:10 [AVG – :02]
Rest 1:00
6 x 50 CH EN3 @ 1:15 [AVG – :03 or faster]
Rest 2:00 Fins on
1 x
4 x 100 CH EN2 Swim w fins @ 1:35 [Get AVG]
Rest 1:00
4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:45 [AVG – :02]
Rest 1:00
4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:55 [AVG – :04]
Rest 1:00
4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 2:05 [AVG – :06 or better!]
#PreSeniorB
1 x
5 x 50 CH EN1 @ 1:05 [get AVG]
Rest 1:00
5 x 50 CH EN2 @ 1:10 [AVG – :01]
Rest 1:00
5 x 50 CH EN2 @ 1:15 [AVG – :02]
Rest 1:00
5 x 50 CH EN3 @ 1:20 [AVG – :03 or faster]
Rest 2:00 Fins on
1 x
4 x 100 CH EN2 Swim w fins @ 1:45 [Get AVG]
Rest 1:00
4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 1:55 [AVG – :02]
Rest 1:00
4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 2:00 [AVG – :04]
Rest 1:00
4 x 100 CH Swim w fins @ 2:10 [AVG – :06 or better!]
Transition 3:00 Paddles on, Fins off
#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA
3 x
4 x 25 VO2 MAX @ :40 CH swim w Paddles
2 x 75 VO2 MAX @ 2:00 CH Swim w Paddles
200 EZ CH
#PreSeniorB
3 x
4 x 25 VO2 MAX @ :45 CH swim w Paddles
2 x 50 VO2 MAX @ 2:00 CH Swim w Paddles
200 EZ CH
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
The 50s and 100s sets build to Aerobic Overload (EN3/ VO2 MAX). Use fins on the 100s to encourage good speed and using the underwater kicks off the walls. Sprints at the end overloading the arms with paddle swimming.
Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.