Daily Swim Coach Workout #646

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Wednesday [4/20/22]
C3/W1
Sr Bio’s/pics
meet sign ups/ summer meet rsvp’s and planning communication!
[10 days Leagues/ 17 CIFinal/ 24 State/ 37 SGC]
4×100 fr/bk @1:30
5×50 drop breath @:55
5×50 SWOLF @1:00
paddles 12×50 o=fr e=prime (25 k in 11 on belly or bk/ 25 (4r only/4 left only/ 4 knuckle)] @ 1:00
short finz kick 5×100 [prime, last 25 swim ALLOUT! @ 1:20/1:25/1:30
8×75 progression [25 hinge/25 Fist/ 25 Full build in highest level stroke] all Prime stroke (Coaches can adjust prog for stroke if needed)
@ Coaches
Stroke Groups
(modify as needed or desired for your particular group if you want)
2x
8×50 [3 prime @back end 200 goal split + :03 / [email protected] 1:10 fr rebuild]
4×75 cruz flow fr/pr drill/ fr @1:20
4×50 MidPool HVO ATTACK Turns! @1:00
4×100 pr/fr by 25 TIP (1:05/1:10/1;15/1:20/1:25/1:30)
2X25 RACE BLOCKS
wd 200
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
