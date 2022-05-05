Daily Swim Coach Workout #646

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Wednesday [4/20/22]

C3/W1

Sr Bio’s/pics

meet sign ups/ summer meet rsvp’s and planning communication!

[10 days Leagues/ 17 CIFinal/ 24 State/ 37 SGC]

4×100 fr/bk @1:30

5×50 drop breath @:55

5×50 SWOLF @1:00

paddles 12×50 o=fr e=prime (25 k in 11 on belly or bk/ 25 (4r only/4 left only/ 4 knuckle)] @ 1:00

short finz kick 5×100 [prime, last 25 swim ALLOUT! @ 1:20/1:25/1:30

8×75 progression [25 hinge/25 Fist/ 25 Full build in highest level stroke] all Prime stroke (Coaches can adjust prog for stroke if needed)

@ Coaches

Stroke Groups

(modify as needed or desired for your particular group if you want)



2x

8×50 [3 prime @back end 200 goal split + :03 / [email protected] 1:10 fr rebuild]

4×75 cruz flow fr/pr drill/ fr @1:20

4×50 MidPool HVO ATTACK Turns! @1:00

4×100 pr/fr by 25 TIP (1:05/1:10/1;15/1:20/1:25/1:30)

2X25 RACE BLOCKS

wd 200



