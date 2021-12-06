Daily Swim Coach Workout #597

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
0 Minutes Dry Land (Rain Day)
9 minutes lane lines
10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd 25 under water]
1 minute explanation of next set
16×25 @ :30 IM order, working on the finishes! SP1
1 minute explanation of next set
8×75 @ 1:30 kick [25 flutter, 25 dolphin, 25 breast] EN2
1 minute explanation of next set
3x
1×50 @ 1:10 Stroke Drill with paddles EN1
2×50 @ :50 [25 sculling + 25 swim] with paddles EN1
3×50 @ :50 sprint with paddles SP1
1×25 @ 1:00 REC [swim to half and back] REC
1 minute explanation of next set
3x
300 @ 4:00 [100 IM + 200IM] Emphasis on transitions and under waters EN3
150 @ 2:00 [50 IM order by round +100 Free] EN3
25 @ 1:00 REC [swim to half and back]
1 minute explanation of next set
2x
4×50 @ 1:00 kick on side with fins, dolphin 1st round, flutter second round. EN2
1×25 @ 1:00 REC
4 x 200 IM @ 3:00 [boys +/- 2:17, girls +/- 2:23] SP1
8 x 50s Progressively slower warm down on 1:00
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.