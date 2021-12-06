Daily Swim Coach Workout #597

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

0 Minutes Dry Land (Rain Day)

9 minutes lane lines

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd 25 under water]

1 minute explanation of next set

16×25 @ :30 IM order, working on the finishes! SP1

1 minute explanation of next set

8×75 @ 1:30 kick [25 flutter, 25 dolphin, 25 breast] EN2

1 minute explanation of next set

3x

1×50 @ 1:10 Stroke Drill with paddles EN1

2×50 @ :50 [25 sculling + 25 swim] with paddles EN1

3×50 @ :50 sprint with paddles SP1

1×25 @ 1:00 REC [swim to half and back] REC

1 minute explanation of next set

3x

300 @ 4:00 [100 IM + 200IM] Emphasis on transitions and under waters EN3

150 @ 2:00 [50 IM order by round +100 Free] EN3

25 @ 1:00 REC [swim to half and back]

1 minute explanation of next set

2x

4×50 @ 1:00 kick on side with fins, dolphin 1st round, flutter second round. EN2

1×25 @ 1:00 REC

4 x 200 IM @ 3:00 [boys +/- 2:17, girls +/- 2:23] SP1

8 x 50s Progressively slower warm down on 1:00