Daily Swim Coach Workout #597

December 05th, 2021 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  6 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

0 Minutes Dry Land (Rain Day)
9 minutes lane lines
10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd 25 under water]
1 minute explanation of next set
16×25 @ :30 IM order, working on the finishes! SP1
1 minute explanation of next set
8×75 @ 1:30 kick [25 flutter, 25 dolphin, 25 breast] EN2
1 minute explanation of next set
3x
    1×50 @ 1:10 Stroke Drill with paddles EN1
    2×50 @ :50 [25 sculling + 25 swim] with paddles EN1
    3×50 @ :50 sprint with paddles SP1
    1×25 @ 1:00 REC [swim to half and back] REC
1 minute explanation of next set
3x
    300 @ 4:00 [100 IM + 200IM] Emphasis on transitions and under waters EN3
    150 @ 2:00 [50 IM order by round +100 Free] EN3
    25 @ 1:00 REC [swim to half and back]
1 minute explanation of next set
2x
    4×50 @ 1:00 kick on side with fins, dolphin 1st round, flutter second round. EN2
    1×25 @ 1:00 REC
4 x 200 IM @ 3:00 [boys +/- 2:17, girls +/- 2:23] SP1
8 x 50s Progressively slower warm down on 1:00

Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)

