Daily Swim Coach Workout #53

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up – Snorkel- Fins
300 3rd black line
300 Snorkel Only or Back Underwater to 3rd black line
8 x 25 Breast with pull outs to 12.5 or farther :40
8 x 25 Fly with 3rd black line breakout 3 strokes NO air :40
6 x Kick FINS (Rest up to 10 sec at 25’s)
25 superman flutter kick head up
25 Back Kick sub for as long as you can, heads up the rest
25 Fly kick sub for as far as you can, heads up for the rest.
4 x C.O.R. (City of Richardson) ladder 2 with paddles, 2 with paddles and fins – Aerobic Base Build
200 2:30, B; 2:40, C: 2:50
150 1:55, 2:00 , 2:10
100 1:15, 1:20 1:25
50 :40, :40 ,:45
300 AE on 5:00
Academy SPEED
5 x 50 on 1:00 at 200 P plus1
10 x 25 on :40 at 100P plus 1
1:00 rest
4 x 50 on 1:05 at 200 P
8 x 25 on :40 at 100P
1:00 rest
3 x 50 on 1:10 at 200 P
6 x 25 on :40 at 100P
1:00 rest
2 x 50 on 1:20 at 200 P
4 x 25 on :40 at 100P
1 x 50 off the blocks Max – 90% of best – Heats
2 x 25 off the blocks Max – Strive for goal 50 p. Heats
300 AE on 5:00
MEET ENTRIES
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
