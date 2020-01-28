Daily Swim Coach Workout #53

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm up – Snorkel- Fins

300 3rd black line

300 Snorkel Only or Back Underwater to 3rd black line

8 x 25 Breast with pull outs to 12.5 or farther :40

8 x 25 Fly with 3rd black line breakout 3 strokes NO air :40

6 x Kick FINS (Rest up to 10 sec at 25’s)

25 superman flutter kick head up

25 Back Kick sub for as long as you can, heads up the rest

25 Fly kick sub for as far as you can, heads up for the rest.



4 x C.O.R. (City of Richardson) ladder 2 with paddles, 2 with paddles and fins – Aerobic Base Build

200 2:30, B; 2:40, C: 2:50

150 1:55, 2:00 , 2:10

100 1:15, 1:20 1:25

50 :40, :40 ,:45

300 AE on 5:00

Academy SPEED

5 x 50 on 1:00 at 200 P plus1

10 x 25 on :40 at 100P plus 1

1:00 rest

4 x 50 on 1:05 at 200 P

8 x 25 on :40 at 100P

1:00 rest

3 x 50 on 1:10 at 200 P

6 x 25 on :40 at 100P

1:00 rest

2 x 50 on 1:20 at 200 P

4 x 25 on :40 at 100P

1 x 50 off the blocks Max – 90% of best – Heats

2 x 25 off the blocks Max – Strive for goal 50 p. Heats

300 AE on 5:00

