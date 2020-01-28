Virginia State Champion Miranda Kirtley Commits to West Virginia for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Miranda Kirtley of Daleville, Virginia has announced her verbal commitment to West Virginia University beginning in the fall of 2021. She attends Lord Botetourt High School and swims for Carter Center Aquatics.

A freestyle specialist, Kirtley was a two event champion at the 2018 VHSL (Virginia High School) 3A State Championships, winning both the 200 and 500 free. At the 2019 iteration of the meet she finished 5th in the 200 free.

I’m so excited and honored to officially announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at West Virginia University!! Thank you to everyone that has supported me along the way. I’m so excited to be part of such an amazing team! Let’s go Mountaineers

Top SCY Times

100 free – 53.48

200 free – 1:50.85

500 free – 4:53.95

1000 free – 10:04.78

1650 free – 16:40.53

Kirtley will make an immediate impact on the West Virginia team after arriving next fall. With her best time she would have finished 4th in the 1650 free at the 2019 Big-12 Conference Championships, an event where West Virginia failed to place any swimmer in the top ten. She would also have scored in the B-final of both the 200 and 500 free, narrowly missing the A-final in both.

She will be joining a West Virginia team that finished 3rd at last years Big-12 Conference Championships, falling to both Texas and Kansas. The Mountaineers recently moved into a new aquatic center that was completed late last year. They will host the 2020 Big-12 Conference Championships this spring, the first time since 2012 that this meet will be hosted somewhere other than the University of Texas.

