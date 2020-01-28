Kieran Smith, Sherridon Dressel Headline SEC Weekly Awards

Courtesy: SEC

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Kieran Smith, Florida

Florida’s Kieran Smith, a sophomore from Ridgefield, Conn., won three individual events and was on a winning relay team to Florida’s win over Auburn. Smith registered NCAA B-cut times in the 100 free (43.50) and the 400 IM (3:47.25) and touched the wall first in the 100 back (47.96). He swam the fastest spilt in the first-place 400 free relay (2:56.85/43.57).

Men’s Diver of the Week: Danny Zhang, Kentucky

Kentucky’s Danny Zhang, a sophomore from Cypress, Calif., swept the springboard events at No. 10 Louisville. Zhang recorded a final score of 346.43 on the 1-meter, and a final score of 383.55 on the 3-meter. In exhibition competition, he scored a 338.48 on platform.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Ian Grum, Georgia

Georgia’s Ian Grum, a freshman from Atlanta, Ga., led all freshmen with 13 points in Georgia’s win over No. 12 Tennessee. Grum took first in the 200 back with a time of 1:44.70, his best dual time of the season. He also placed second in the 100 back (48.56). He swam the second leg of the second-place 400 free relay (3:00.10/45.12) and the first leg of the 200 medley relay that finished fourth (1:31.05/23.01).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Sherridon Dressel, Florida

Florida’s Sherridon Dressel, a senior from Green Cove Springs, Fla., won three individual events and led off the fastest 200 medley relay in Florida’s win over No. 14 Auburn. Dressel posted NCAA B-cuts in her wins in the 100 fly (52.81), 100 back (52.13) and the 200 back (1:53.38). She posted a split of 24.27 to lead off the relay team that combined for the top time of 1:38.73.

Women’s Diver of the Week: Brooke Madden, Florida

Florida’s Brooke Madden, a senior from Centerville, Ind., swept both diving events to help Florida post a 161-137 win over No. 14 Auburn. In her first appearance this year in a dual meet, Madden scored 313.65 on the 1-meter and 337.35 on the 3-meter.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Caitlin Brooks, Kentucky

Kentucky’s Caitlin Brooks, a freshman from Gainesville, Fla., posted two NCAA B-cut times in UK’s win at No. 19 Louisville. Brooks tallied individual wins in the 100 back (53.91) and 200 back (1:56.64). She was also a member of the winning 200 medley relay (1:39.70/24.89) and placed fifth in the 100 fly (55.85).