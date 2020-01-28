Beyond The Lane Lines: A Double Dose Of Mireia Belmonte

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little known facts and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 Invictus Games 2022 Coming to Düsseldorf, Germany

Announced on Wednesday, January 15th, the city of Düsseldorf, Germany will host the 2022 edition of the Invictus Games, the international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel compete across 9 sports.

Invictus Games Foundation Patron, the former Prince Harry, said “I am honoured that Germany will take the Invictus Story further, with the sixth Invictus Games heading to Düsseldorf in 2022. Germany has been a key part of the Invictus Games family since the very start in 2014 and I know that they will be exemplary hosts in picking up the mantle and showcasing what sport continues to do for these inspirational men and women in their recovery. I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.

And as we look ahead to the upcoming Invictus Games The Hague 2020, I’m delighted that two new nations, Belgium and the Republic of Korea, will be taking part for the first time, bringing the number of nations in the Invictus Family to 20 in 2020.”

The Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2022 will bring together over 500 competitors from 20 nations to compete in a series of adaptive sports.

Thomas Geisel, Mayor of Düsseldorf, said “Düsseldorf is proud to be chosen to host the Invictus Games 2022. The German application with D.Live and the sports city of Düsseldorf was excellent. The state capital is looking forward to competitors from all over the world, and with its enthusiastic audience and expertise in organising major sporting events, will make the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2022 in the Arena Sportspark an outstanding event – with lots of heart and emotion.”

#2 Olympic Champion Nancy Hogshead-Makar Honored

Multi-Olympic medalist at the 1984 Games, Nancy Hogshead-Makar is set to be honored by Albany Law School in Albany, New York this upcoming March. She will serve as the keynote speaker on Kate Stoneman Day, the school’s annual celebration of women in law.

Since retiring from competitive swimming, Hogshead-Makar has been an active civil rights lawyer. She also founded and is CEO Of Champion Women, a nonprofit providing leag advocacy for girls and women in sports. She is also a member of the United States Olympic Committee’s (USOC) Committee to Restore Integrity.

#3 UK Coaching’s Performance Foundation Record-Making Selections

A record number of 7 Swim England coaches have been selected for UK Coaching’s Performance Foundation Coach Support Program. A total of 47 coaches from 17 sports will take part in the UK Coaching program.

Chris Littler (City of Birmingham), Greg King-Limb (Mount Kelly), Kevin Schofield (City of Leeds), Lewis Dunford (Guildford City), Matthew Smithurst (Loughborough University), Rachel Aldington (Millfield School) and Roberto Pavoni (Plymouth Leander) were all successful in their applications, receiving one-to-one support over the next 18 months.

Lindsay Trimmings, Swim England’s Coaching Development Manager, said: “Each of the successful coaches have had extensive prior involvement in Swim England pathway activities and have shown themselves to be fully committed to their aspirations of becoming high performance coaches in the future.

“I am personally looking forward to supporting them along this journey in partnership with UK Coaching.”

#4 Mireia Belmonte Completed Half Marathon

Spanish Olympic gold medalist Mireia Belmonte raced the 25th EDP Half Marathon in Seville this past Sunday, January 25th. The race represented the first leg of the Banana de Canarias National Running Circuit and in which nearly 11,000 runners will participate.

Per Triatlon Noticias, the 200m fly champion from Rio finished the 13.1 miles in an impressive time of 1:39.21.

“It was my first half marathon and I didn’t know how it was going to come out,” said 29-year-old Belmonte. “For me, it is fortunate to be able to count on the support of the Banana de Canarias, which is part of my daily running routine, both to face my half marathon today and for my preparation for Tokyo 2020.”

#5 Speaking of Belmonte…..

The Spaniard recently made her opinion on choice of 2020 Olympic Games flag bearer for her nation known, advising that the bear ‘should at least be a woman.’

Her reasoning, per Mundo Deportivo, is that a woman’s being selected ‘would be a recognition of all women’s sports and all the successes achieved in recent years.’ She cited how there have only been 2 women in Spanish history to carry the country’s flag at a Summer Olympic Games since 1920, although there have been 6 women flag bearers for the Winter Olympic Games.