Daily Swim Coach Workout #51

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

All Swimmers warm up on same warm up: 3 x

1 x 200 des 1-3 swim free back mix @ 3:00 Work turns and breathing patterns

4 x 50 des 1-3 by rounds round 3 fast @ :55 all free

8 x 25 @ :25 mod1-4 drill choice , des 5-8 swim same stroke work DPS Paddles on drill

kick set 1 x

2 x 100 fly @ 1:40 build to fast w fins & snorkel on front in streamline

2 x 100 bk @ 1:35 build to fast w fins on back in streamline

2 x 100 fr @ 1:30 fast build to all out 50 on side 50 in streamline

2 x 100 BR @ 1:40 50 3 kicks per str, 50 4 kicks per stroke build to very fast

8 x 50 IM order @ 1:00 drill with a purpose K / D D / S

Taper Group on next set: [Choice of 400 IM pace 50’s or 200 stroke pace] All others 400 IM work

1 x [ Taper group do 50’s only within the set, and only do 4]

1 x 200 @ 3:00 build 100 free fast 100 IM [NO EXTRA REST ON THE REPEAT ]

8 x 50 @ 1:00 IM ordre 2 each 1 build 1 fast

1 x 200 @ 3:15 build 100 free fast 100 IM

6 x 50 @ :55 build 1 fly jNS 2 back NS 2 breast all out 1 free

1 x 200 @ 3:30 build 100 free 100 IM

6 x 50 @ :50 build fast 2 fly 1 back fast 1 breast fast 2 free fast all out

TAPER GROUP FOR WISC DO STARTS & WARM DOWN

TRAINING GROUP: A little speed work: 1 x

1 x 300 Breast 50 DPS swim 50 Drill 321 drill all w paddles MOD MOD WORK YOUR LEGS

8 x 25 Breast @ :35 w fins [kick free fast] des by 2 very fast stroke and long

1 x 300 Back 50 DPS swim 50 drill 321 all with paddles MOD MOD WORK YOUR LEGS

8 x 25 Back @ :30 w fins des from 1.8 stroke rate to 1.4 and all out turn over

1 x 300 FLY 50 DPS swim 50 drill 222 NO PADDLES MOD MOD WOKR YOUR LEGS

8 x 25 FLY @ :25 w fins des from first two all out

WARM DOWN

