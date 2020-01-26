Daily Swim Coach Workout #51

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
All Swimmers warm up on same warm up: 3 x
1 x 200 des 1-3 swim free back mix @ 3:00 Work turns and breathing patterns
4 x 50 des 1-3 by rounds round 3 fast @ :55 all free
8 x 25 @ :25 mod1-4 drill choice , des 5-8 swim same stroke work DPS Paddles on drill
kick set 1 x
2 x 100 fly @ 1:40 build to fast w fins & snorkel on front in streamline
2 x 100 bk @ 1:35 build to fast w fins on back in streamline
2 x 100 fr @ 1:30 fast build to all out 50 on side 50 in streamline
2 x 100 BR @ 1:40 50 3 kicks per str, 50 4 kicks per stroke build to very fast
8 x 50 IM order @ 1:00 drill with a purpose K / D D / S
Taper Group on next set: [Choice of 400 IM pace 50’s or 200 stroke pace] All others 400 IM work
1 x [ Taper group do 50’s only within the set, and only do 4]
1 x 200 @ 3:00 build 100 free fast 100 IM [NO EXTRA REST ON THE REPEAT]
8 x 50 @ 1:00 IM ordre 2 each 1 build 1 fast
1 x 200 @ 3:15 build 100 free fast 100 IM
6 x 50 @ :55 build 1 fly jNS 2 back NS 2 breast all out 1 free
1 x 200 @ 3:30 build 100 free 100 IM
6 x 50 @ :50 build fast 2 fly 1 back fast 1 breast fast 2 free fast all out
TAPER GROUP FOR WISC DO STARTS & WARM DOWN
TRAINING GROUP: A little speed work: 1 x
1 x 300 Breast 50 DPS swim 50 Drill 321 drill all w paddles MOD MOD WORK YOUR LEGS
8 x 25 Breast @ :35 w fins [kick free fast] des by 2 very fast stroke and long
1 x 300 Back 50 DPS swim 50 drill 321 all with paddles MOD MOD WORK YOUR LEGS
8 x 25 Back @ :30 w fins des from 1.8 stroke rate to 1.4 and all out turn over
1 x 300 FLY 50 DPS swim 50 drill 222 NO PADDLES MOD MOD WOKR YOUR LEGS
8 x 25 FLY @ :25 w fins des from first two all out
WARM DOWN
Jeff Kincaid
Senior Program Director, SEVA Seahawks
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply