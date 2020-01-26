Macmillan Triples, Drabot Doubles in Stanford Win Over Arizona

STANFORD vs. ARIZONA

Jan. 25, 2020

Hosted by Stanford

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Stanford 192 Arizona 72

MEN

Stanford 166 Arizona 94

The Stanford women swept the events as they beat Pac-12 rival Arizona on Saturday. Freshman Alexandra Crisera set a career in-season best in the 100 back, winning by over a second in 53.24. Her winning time of 49.94 in the 100 free was the first time she’s ever broken 50 seconds in season.

All-American Katie Drabot, a Pan Pacs medalist, led the 200 fly in 1:55.23. She returned for the 500 free, outpacing Arizona’s Hannah Cox 4:46.36 to 4:49.24. Allie Raab finished ahead of Cox, 1:47.42 to 1:49.31, in the 200 free. Her 2nd win came in the 200 breast (2:12.79).

Senior Will Macmillan took 3 individual wins for the Cardinal. He was half a second from his best in the 100 fly, posting a 48.30 to come within hundredths of a career in-season best. After flipping even with Arizona’s Jorge Iga at the halfway mark, Macmillan pulled ahead to win the 200 free 1:37.42 to 1:37.86. He also won the 100 free in 45.01.

Brooks Fail was the top performer for the Wildcats, winning an individual double. He finished nearly 5 seconds ahead in the 500 free (4:22.94). Fail closed out the meet with a 3:52.14 win in the 400 IM.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD MEN

STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford improved to 2-0 in Pac-12 dual meet action with a 166-94 win over Arizona on Saturday at Avery Aquatic Center.

Will Macmillan won four events, including three individual swims, to lead No. 19-ranked Cardinal (3-0-0, 2-0-0 Pac-12) to its second upset in as many days over the No. 10-ranked Wildcats (5-2-0, 2-2-0).

To start the meet, Stanford’s team of Benjamin Ho , Hank Poppe , Macmillan and Mason Gonzalez (1:27.97) came from behind to win the 200-yard medley relay – a disqualification by Arizona gave Stanford the top two spots in the race.

Grant Shoults (9:01.53) then won the 1000-yard freestyle, followed by a win from Macmillan (1:37.42) in the 200-yard freestyle.

Ho (48.27) continued his strong showing with a win in the 100-yard backstroke before Stanford swept the top three places in the 100-yard breaststroke. Poppe (54.66) touched first ahead of teammates Pastorek (55.07) and Daniel Roy (55.16), who finished second and third, respectively.

Alex Liang (1:47.34) won the 200-yard butterfly before Gonzalez (20.24) outsprinted the Wildcats to win the 50-yard freestyle.

After a 15-minute break, Macmillan (45.01) came from behind to win the 100-yard freestyle before another pair of podium sweeps by Stanford. Johannes Calloni (1:44.82), Glen Cowand (1:48.45) and Ho (1:49.29) took the top three spots in the 200-yard backstroke before Roy (1:56.23), Pastorek (1:59.89) and Jon Cook (2:01.04) owned the three fastest times in the 200-yard breaststroke.

Macmillan (48.30) won his third individual event of the day, the 100-yard butterfly, Murphy (4:29.86) led Stanford with second place in the 500-yard freestyle and Liang (3:55.41) was the Cardinal’s fastest swimmer in the 400-yard individual medley.

Stanford’s team of Neel Roy , David Madej , Calloni and Murphy (3:00.85) wrapped up the meet with a second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

In the diving portion of the competition, Conor Casey (309.60) finished second on the 1-meter springboard while Ethan Foster (247.95) placed fifth. On the 3-meter springboard, Foster (284.25) led Stanford with third place, followed by Noah Vigran (275.00) and Casey (265.63) in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

No. 19 Stanford returns to action on Feb. 8 when it visits USC in Los Angeles.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD WOMEN

STANFORD, CALIF. – No. 5 Stanford won all 16 of its events in a 192-72 Pac-12 dual meet win against Arizona on Saturday at Avery Aquatic Center.

The Cardinal (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) picked up right where it left off after defeating Arizona State on Friday.

In the first race of the day, Stanford got off to a strong start when the 200-yard medley relay team of Erin Voss , Allie Raab , Emma Wheal , and Lauren Pitzer (1:39.77) placed first, followed in second by Lucie Nordmann , Grace Zhao , Katie Drabot , and Ashley Volpenhein (1:41.75).

Stanford finished first in the next six races before the first break. Morgan Tankersley (9:59.85) won the 1000-yard freestyle, Raab (1:47.42) took the top spot in the 200 free, Alex Crisera (53.24) finished first in the 100-yard backstroke, Zoe Bartel (1:02.49) won the 100-yard breaststroke, Drabot (1:55.23) placed first in the 200-yard butterfly, and Anya Goeders (22.93) earned first in the 50 free.

Over on the diving side, Carolina Sculti (296.63) and Daria Lenz (283.65) went one-two in one-meter diving. The Cardinal also swept the podium in the three-meter, led by Lenz (331.73), Sculti (318.98) and Mia Paulsen (252.75).

The Cardinal continued its success by winning its remaining races. In the 100 free, Crisera (49.94), Goeders (50.18), Nordmann (51.18) and Brooke Stenstrom (51.75) took the top four spots.

In the 200-yard backstroke, Voss finished first with a time of 1:53.76. Drabot won the 500 free (4:46.36) and Wheal (54.67) finished first in the 100 fly.

Stanford swept the 200-yard breaststroke with Raab (2:12.79), Zhao (2:14.27) and Szekely (2:15.88) finishing one-two-three, respectively. The Cardinal also swept the 400-yard IM. Forde (4:07.93) led the pack, followed by Szekely (4:09.01) and Kukurugya (4:15.34).

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Volpenhein, Tankersley, Green and Drabot secured the sixteenth win of the day by placing first with a time of 3:23.31.

No. 5 Stanford returns to action on Friday when it travels to Los Angeles to face UCLA.

PRESS RELEASE – ARIZONA

PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Arizona men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were defeated by the Stanford Cardinal Saturday afternoon. The men fell by a score of 166-94. While the women lost by a score of 192-72.

The red-hot Freshman Diver Bjorn Markentin picked up another two wins today in the 1 and 3-meter dives for the Wildcats. Junior Brooks Fail also continued his dominance as he won the 500 Free and the 400 IM. Arizona finished the meet off strong with a win in the men’s 400 Free Relay thanks to Marin Ercegovic , Noah Reid , Jorge Iga , and Brendan Meyer .

Arizona is back in action next weekend for Senior Day where they will take on Texas February 1st at 11 a.m. MST.

Wildcat Top-3 Finishes

Women

200 Medley Relay

3. Aria Bernal , Jade Neser , Kayla Filipek , Alayna Connor

1000 Free

2. Kirsten Jacobsen

3. Ayumi Macias

200 Free

2. Hannah Cox

100 Back

2. Aria Bernal

100 Breast

3. Jade Neser

200 Fly

3. Hannah Farrow

50 Free

3. Alayna Connor

3. Kayla Filipek

200 Back

2. Axana Merckx

3. Aria Bernal

200 Breast

2. Francesca Neubauer

3. Mallory Korenwinder

500 Free

2. Hannah Cox

3. Ayumi Macias

100 Fly

2. Vicky Navarro

3. Hannah Farrow

400 IM

2. Hannah Cox

3. Axana Merckx

400 Free Relay

2. Kirsten Jacobsen , Taylor Nations , Alayna Connor , Kayla Filipek

1-meter Dive

3. Gracie Sleeman

Men

200 Medley Relay

3. Jack Anderson , Sam Iida , Ty Coen , Tai Combs

1000 Free

2. Brooks Fail

200 Free

2. Jorge Iga

3. Daniel Namir

100 Back

2. Thomas Anderson

200 Fly

2. Brendan Meyer

50 Free

2. Marin Ercegovic

100 Free

2. Marin Ercegovic

3. Jorge Iga

500 Free

1. Brooks Fail

3. Isaac Stump

100 Fly

2. Noah Reid

3. Brendan Meyer

400 IM

1. Brooks Fail

2. Etay Gurevich

400 Free Relay

1. Marin Ercegovic , Noah Reid , Jorge Iga , and Brendan Meyer

3. Daniel Namir , Hunter Ingram , Thomas Anderson , Jack Anderson

1-meter Dive

1. Bjorn Markentin

3. Eric Correa

3-meter Dive