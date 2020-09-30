Daily Swim Coach Workout #231

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

6 x 50 @ 2:00 (25 sprint with no grab start, 25 return recovery)

15-20 minutes block start work

6 x block starts with jump entry for distance (feet first entry, to teach lifting the head) try to video their starts so that they can watch their body extension.

6 x block start dive entry (incorporate the body extension learned from prior set to maximize entry distance from block) Again, try to video the dives to show to the athletes.

1 x 400 @ 5:20 Pull with pads and buoys hypoxic breathing every 5th stroke

2 minute explanation of next set

2 x 300 @ 5:20 flutter kick speed play (50 pace, 25 sprint)

2 minute explanation of next set

3 x 200 @ 3:00 free (#1 broken at 100 for :10, #2 broken at 100 and 150 for :10 each, #3 race pace)

2 minute explanation of next set

4 x 100 @ 2:00 Sprint Choice (all same stroke no free) (#1 +/- :08 off personal best, #2 +/- :07 off personal best, #3 +/- :06 off personal best, +/- :04 off personal best)

1 x 100 @ 3:00 Recovery

4 x 100 @ 2:00 kick choice 25 sprint, 50 pace, 25 sprint

3 x 200 @ 3:00 Stroke with paddles build by 50’s

2 x 300 @ 5:00 IM no free

1 x 400 @ 10:00 Recovery