Curzan Posts 58.00 100 Fly and 200 Free Lifetime Best at Cary Sectional Champs

2020 CARY SECTIONALS

With several standout performances this morning in yards, tonight’s finals saw TAC Titans 15-year-old Claire Curzan post a 58.00 in the 100 fly in long course. Curzan has only been quicker once before this, a 57.87 that sits just off of Torri Huske’s 57.71 15-16 NAG record. This morning in yards, Curzan was 50.89, not far from her personal best of 50.35. Tonight, Curzan’s teammate Charlotte Hook, 16, was 59.88. Hook was 52.20 this morning in yards.

Curzan was also 2:02.27 in the 200 free before she raced the 100 fly tonight. She touched out teammate Ashley Twichell, a distance and open water star, at 2:02.33. Curzan’s time tonight was actually her first venture under 2:10 in long course; she hit a lifetime best 1:45.47 in yards last night leading off the 800 free relay.

Sam Stewart, training with the YMCA Hub Fins in Mississippi, hit a lifetime best 3:40.85 in the 400 IM yards prelims. Tonight, he won easily, going 4:16.74, roughly three seconds from his LCM best. He scratched the 100 breast final tonight, but hit a lifetime best 52.18 in the yards prelims. Tonight, Jorge Murillo was 1:01.55 to win by almost two full seconds, while Micah Sumrall of Chattahoochee Gold was 1:08.95 to clip Abigail Arens, 17, of Marlins of Raleigh (1:09.57). Both were 1:00.0’s this morning in yards.

OTHER WINNERS