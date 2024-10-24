Cornell Promotes Eileen Bringman To Assistant Head Coach

Courtesy: Cornell Athletics

ITHACA, N.Y. – Eileen Bringman has been promoted to Assistant Head Coach of the Cornell swimming and diving team. Bringman has spent the last three years on the staff in the capacity of assistant coach.

In three seasons for the Big Red, she has overseen 76 all-time top 10 marks in program history, including 13 school records (eight individual, five relays). She has helped develop Emilie Boisrenoult ’24, who was a part of seven different school records during her first season at Cornell in 2022, including the 100 Butterfly, which had stood unbeaten since 2014 before the 2022-23 season.

Patrick Gallagher, The Philip H. Bartels ’71 Head Coach of Women’s Swimming spoke highly of Bringman and the work she has put in to get to this point.”Eileen’s contributions with our program have been instrumental to our team’s growth and success. She is an amazing leader, coach, and role model. She has been partner and contributor in all aspects of the program and we are fortunate to have her with us”, Gallagher mentioned.

Bringman joined the Big Red women’s swimming and diving staff after spending 10 years coaching on both the high school and club scenes. She served as the Senior Assistant Coach for the Lakeside Aquatic Club in Keller, Texas, acting as the lead coach for the club’s highest-performing 11- to 18-year-olds. This came after Bringman served as the head coach of the Lake Shore Swim Club in Cleveland, growing the club from 80 to 200 athletes and seeing its first Olympic Trials, Junior National Qualifiers, and multiple nationally ranked age group swimmers. She was named the Lake Erie Swimming Senior Coach of the Year in 2020 for her efforts.

During this same time frame, Bringman acted as the head coach at Fairview High School from 2012-18, practically building the program from the ground up. She developed a recreational program to feed into the high school program, growing the team from 11 to 40 athletes. Under Bringman’s guidance, Fairview went from last place to finishing among the top 10 in the region, as multiple athletes qualified for the state championships and broke team records.

In addition, Bringman has coached multiple camps and clinics over the years, including the United States Naval Academy’s and Northwestern University’s swim camps. She was a three-time Team Ohio Mid-State All-Star Coach from 2017-19 and the Team Lake Erie Zone Coach in 2012, 2018, and 2021. A 2019 USA Swimming Leadership Conference participant, Bringman looks forward to helping the Big Red harness its leadership capabilities.

“I am so grateful to be part of this incredible program and to have the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with Head Coach Patrick Gallagher. The women I have the privilege of coaching inspire me every day. Their energy, passion, and support make this team truly special, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of it. It is an honor to step into this new role and continue contributing to the team’s growth and success. I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead”, Bringman mentioned.