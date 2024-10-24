Touching The Flags: A Fun, Competitive Way To Work On Explosive Power

Swimming requires power for numerous parts of the race, with getting off of the block and off of the turns showing the greatest places for this skill. Arizona State head coach Herbie Behm spoke about how the Sun Devils work on their explosiveness through a jump to try to reach the flags at the start of every practice.

Touching the flags plays a huge role in our team’s development. Each practice begins with a max effort jump. Competition raises the bar in jumping ability while encouraging new movement exploration. Everything has a purpose! pic.twitter.com/wyThTV3klV — Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) October 24, 2024

Not only does this promote explosiveness, but it does so in a fun and competitive manner. Who can touch the flags today? Can you touch the flags with your fingertips, whole hand, or maybe even your feet?

Explosive jumps to try and touch the flags go along the same explosiveness of box jumping, except the flags with the pool as a landing spot removes much of the risk associated with an improper landing on a box jump.

Vertical jumps, which for the sake of jumping to the flags also include horizontal displacement as well, typically improve one’s start. Caeleb Dressel, known for his explosive starts, has a vertical jump that is higher than many NBA players.

What are some other fun ways that swimmers can work on explosiveness in fun ways?