Connor Bryant Commits to FIT After Swimming Competitively for Only 10 Months

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Connor Bryant of Winter Park, Florida, will continue his swimming career in-state at the Florida Institute of Technology. Bryant has only been swimming competitively for the past 10 months. His achievements in the pool over that short period of time show great potential for what he could accomplish at the collegiate level with the FIT Panthers.

I am pumped to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and study’s at Florida Tech!! It’s only been 7 months so I am very excited to see how far I can go in the sport. I want to thank my parents for giving me this opportunity and my amazing coaches (Coach Joe, Ryan, and Kim) for all the training to get me here. Go Panthers!!

Bryant swam at the high school level with Winter Park High School. He continues to train at the club level with the Blue Dolfins swim club.

As Bryant is still new to the sport, he has the potential to improve across a variety of events, leaving him with the potential to fit in wherever he is needed at Florida Tech. Although he hasn’t specialized in any particular event just yet, he is most competitive in the sprint and middle-distance freestyle races so far.

Best SCY times:

50 free- 22.91

100 free- 49.58

200 free- 1:50.76

The head coach at Florida Tech, David Dent, had a similar experience to Bryant, only swimming competitively for a short period of time before college. After high school, Dent swam for four years at Fairmont State University, a Division II program in West Virginia. He experienced success at the college level, competing at the 2013 D-II National Championships. Dent still holds seven school records at FSU. Bryant was drawn to FIT by Dent’s story, deciding that the program’s coaches and their experiences would be the best fit for him.

FIT is a Division II program in the Sunshine State Conference. There are seven teams in the conference, including Florida Southern College, Nova Southeastern University, University of Tampa, Rollins College, Saint Leo University, and Lynn University. At the 2022 Conference Championships, FIT finished 5th out of the seven schools. Junior Daniel Aizenberg was the top scorer for the Panthers, placing 2nd in the 100 back, 3rd in the 200 back and 5th in the 200 fly.

Although Bryant is relatively new to the competitive swimming scene, his family is not. His father, Brandon, was a successful swimmer throughout high school and college, and continues to swim with a Masters program in central Florida. He also swam for Winter Park High School, setting a state record in the 400 free relay which lasted for over 30 years. Brandon competed collegiately at the University of Tennessee, where he earned a full scholarship.

