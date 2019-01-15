Conger on Training With DeSorbo: “We can do something special” (Video)

We reported back in November that Olympic gold medalist had moved training locations from Austin, Texas, where he was part of three national championship teams for the Longhorns, to Charlottesville, Virginia, to train at the University of Virginia under head coach Todd DeSorbo.

It’s been a busy few months for Conger, who competed at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships in December. There, he was part of three gold medal-winning relays for the USA, including being part of the finals squad for the 200 free relay that set a new world record.

Conger suited up for an exhibition swim after the Virginia Tech-UVA dual meet Saturday and jumped in for a quick 19.8 50 free. After that, we caught up with Conger to get this thoughts on the new training site and style. During the conversation, he revealed that he was drawn to UVA particularly by Todd’s style of training, noting that while there was some overlap with the style of training under Eddie Reese, Todd also has him thinking about a lot of things he hadn’t before.

For the next few months, Conger will be largely focused on the 100 fly, which he’ll swim for the USA at this summer’s World Championships, but he also confirmed he hasn’t given up on the mid-distance events, either, which traditionally have been a bit stronger for him. Conger earned his Olympic gold medal by swimming in the prelims of the 4×200 free relay in Rio, and he made his first major international squad for USA by qualifying in the 200 fly for the 2017 World Championships.