WATCH: YMCA Nats Champ Josh Cohen Swims 5:02 500 Backstroke at Club Meet

2019 HCY Stingray Splash

January 11th-13th, 2019

Perth Amboy, NJ

Short Course Yards

Soon-to-be Georgia Tech swimmer Josh Cohen (currently of Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA) swam a 500 backstroke during the 500 free at the HCY Stingray Splash this past weekiend. Cohen, a 3-time YMCA national champion, swam a 5:02.21, actually winning the event, despite swimming backstroke instead of freestyle. Here is a breakdown of Cohen’s splits, as well as the race video:

Distance Split Total Time 50 27.44 27.44 100 29.86 57.30 150 29.93 1:27.23 200 30.07 1:57.30 250 30.61 2:27.91 300 30.91 2:58.82 350 31.13 3:29.95 400 31.29 4:01.24 450 30.82 4:32.06 500 30.15 5:02.21

He kept his time under 1:00 100 pace for the 1st 350 yards of the race, ultimately finished the race at an overall 100 pace of 1:00.4. Cohenis a very well-rounded swimmer, but judging by his personal bests, he is primarily an IM’er and a middle-distance and distance freestyler. For context, here are his personal bests:

50 free – 21.35

100 free – 46.34

200 free – 1:38.10

500 free – 4:26.57

1000 free – 9:15.15

1650 free – 15:31.72

100 back – 51.22

200 back – 1:51.50

100 breast – 57.82

200 breast – 2:07.26

100 fly – 51.95

200 fly – 1:54.86

200 IM – 1:52.37

400 IM – 3:58.52

According to Josh’s father, his motivation for swimming backstroke for the 500 free came from seeing someone do it at the same meet 3 years ago, and someone else swimming the 500 fly at this meet 2 years ago. Josh wanted to do the same in his final HCY Stingray Splash meet.

Last year we reported on then-NC-State-recruit Kylee Alons swimming the 500 backstroke at a high school meet in her senior season. She swam a 5:26. Here is the link to that story.