WATCH: YMCA Nats Champ Josh Cohen Swims 5:02 500 Backstroke at Club Meet

2019 HCY Stingray Splash
- January 11th-13th, 2019
- Perth Amboy, NJ
- Short Course Yards
Soon-to-be Georgia Tech swimmer Josh Cohen (currently of Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA) swam a 500 backstroke during the 500 free at the HCY Stingray Splash this past weekiend. Cohen, a 3-time YMCA national champion, swam a 5:02.21, actually winning the event, despite swimming backstroke instead of freestyle. Here is a breakdown of Cohen’s splits, as well as the race video:
|Distance
|Split
|Total Time
|50
|27.44
|27.44
|100
|29.86
|57.30
|150
|29.93
|1:27.23
|200
|30.07
|1:57.30
|250
|30.61
|2:27.91
|300
|30.91
|2:58.82
|350
|31.13
|3:29.95
|400
|31.29
|4:01.24
|450
|30.82
|4:32.06
|500
|30.15
|5:02.21
He kept his time under 1:00 100 pace for the 1st 350 yards of the race, ultimately finished the race at an overall 100 pace of 1:00.4. Cohenis a very well-rounded swimmer, but judging by his personal bests, he is primarily an IM’er and a middle-distance and distance freestyler. For context, here are his personal bests:
- 50 free – 21.35
- 100 free – 46.34
- 200 free – 1:38.10
- 500 free – 4:26.57
- 1000 free – 9:15.15
- 1650 free – 15:31.72
- 100 back – 51.22
- 200 back – 1:51.50
- 100 breast – 57.82
- 200 breast – 2:07.26
- 100 fly – 51.95
- 200 fly – 1:54.86
- 200 IM – 1:52.37
- 400 IM – 3:58.52
According to Josh’s father, his motivation for swimming backstroke for the 500 free came from seeing someone do it at the same meet 3 years ago, and someone else swimming the 500 fly at this meet 2 years ago. Josh wanted to do the same in his final HCY Stingray Splash meet.
Last year we reported on then-NC-State-recruit Kylee Alons swimming the 500 backstroke at a high school meet in her senior season. She swam a 5:26. Here is the link to that story.
Any guesses on what fastest 500y back could be? Ryan Murphy might have too much sprint speed to be the best 500 backstroker. Maybe Lochte/Clary b/c of the 4IM training would be better suited for it – or Piersol or Iyre b/c they are so smooth over a 200. Go out :51 and hold 54 — that seems imminently feasible. That would be 4:27.
I feel that if top backstrokers can go sub 1:40 in the 200 they could be under 4:30. Those two milestones are broken around the same time for freestylers so I don’t see why it would be much different for backstroke
Under the radar pick: I think Seliskar would have a sneaky shot to be the best in that event. His underwaters seem to translate to longer races (see his 4:13 500 free) and he was 1:41.3 in the 200 back in high school. Of the top 25 guys on the 2back performances list, only Conger, Lochte, and Roberts have been 4:13 like Seliskar was.