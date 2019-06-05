Colorado’s Ashlyn Foster Commits to Dive for Air Force Academy

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ashlyn Foster of Monument, Colorado recently accepted her appointment to attend the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) of the Mountain West conference. She will join the class of 2023 with swimmers Alex Schwier, Gabby Auerbach, Katarina Svetz, Kimmy Woolfenden, Luci Lozano, Scarlet Friend, and Shea Burcham.

“I am extremely excited and proud to join the USAFA dive team reuniting with many of my diving friends and older sister currently attending USAFA. Despite considering some wonderful schools, I chose to be a Fighting Falcon to ultimately serve on a team that is bigger than the sport!”

Foster is a four-time athletic academic all-state graduate of Palmer Ridge High School. She is a three-time CHSAA 5A State finalist, placing 9th as a junior and 6th as a senior at the state championships. This season, Foster won every dive meet dual for Lewis-Palmer and was named Pikes Peak Area Conference Diver of the Year. Currently, Foster holds the third-highest 6-dive meet score (268.95) and the fourth-highest 11-dive meet score (488.10) in Lewis-Palmer’s 102-year high school history.

Foster is an AAU National qualifier on 1M, 3M, and platform and is a multi-year national place winner in USA trampoline and tumbling.

