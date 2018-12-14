Stingrays’ Gabby Auerbach Commits to US Air Force Academy

Gabrielle (Gabby) Auerbach from Stingrays in Marietta, Georgia has announced her commitment to swim for the United States Air Force Academy in 2019-20. Currently a senior at Kennesaw Mountain High School, she will join future members of the class of 2023 Alex Schwier, Katarina Svetz, Kimmy Woolfenden, Luci Lozano, Scarlet Friend, and Shea Burcham in Colorado Springs next fall.

“I chose USAFA for the stellar academic environment, the opportunity to serve my country, and for the awesome, supportive swim coaches and team. The first time I visited the academy I knew this was the place for me! On my official visit the coaches and team were welcoming and made me feel at home. I am beyond blessed to announce my verbal commitment to the United States Air Force Academy! I am immensely elated to continue my education and athletic career amongst such phenomenal people. I would like to thank God, my family, friends, and my teammates for their support in the realization of my dream.”

Auerbach recently swam at the Georgia Short Course Senior State Championships and notched new PBs in all her top events:

200 free 1:52.97

1000 free 10:16.12

200 fly 2:06.20

400 IM 4:36.53

Her 1000 free time qualified for the 2019 Open Water Junior Nationals 7.5K race. Auerbach “loves[s] open water swimming and [tries] to swim 5-6 a year. [She has swum] in the last 3 Southern Open Water Zones Championships.” This past May she won the 5K river swim in Beaufort, South Carolina (51:00:05) and became the first female in the 12-year history of the race to earn the gold medal.

In high school swimming, Auerbach finished 8th in the 200 free (1:53.84) and 16th in the 500 (5:12.55) at the 2018 GHSA 6-7A State Swimming & Diving Meet.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].