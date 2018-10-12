Colgate Cancels Men’s Swim Meets for Fall Semester over Hazing

The Colgate University men’s swimming & diving team has been suspended from all competition for the fall semester and its winter training trip for what the school is calling “conduct violations.” Specifically, the school says the team violated university policies related to “hazing and high-risk alcohol consumption.” All members of the men’s swimming & diving team will also undergo an education program on the topic of hazing and high-risk alcohol consumption.

“We regret the need to make this decision but also want to communicate clearly and unequivocally that hazing and high-risk drinking have no place in Colgate’s Division I athletics program or at Colgate University,” said Colgate Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Nicki Moore “In order to create a healthy and safe community of competitive excellence, we must ensure that our teams foster cultures that are free of such behaviors, which also run counter to the university’s values.”

The investigation, carried out by the Department of Athletics and the Dean of the College Office, concluded that the team engaged in hazing activity that included “high-risk alcohol consumption.”

The team competed in its last meet, the Justin Jennings Memorila Invitational, last weekend. The meets cancelled for the men’s team includes dual meets against Loyola, Saint Bonaventure, Binghamton, and Niagara, followed by scheduled trips to the Terrier Invitational at Boston University and USA Swimming’s Winter Nationals.

The team was then scheduled to take a 12-day training trip to Florida running from the end of December and into the new year.

Now, instead, the men’s team will resume competition on January 11th at the Buffalo Diving Invite, with swimmers’ next races scheduled for a dual with Boston University on January 12th.

No impacts on the women’s team’s schedule were announced.

This is the latest in a growing list of hazing incidents striking NCAA swimming teams, and specifically ones resulting in major team-wide suspensions:

The Colgate men finished 7th out of 10 teams at last year’s Patriot League Championships.