Coleman’s Carpool: Gold Medal Mel explains Swimswam Origins

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

Melvin Stewart is a man of many names. 3-time Olympic Medalist. 2-time Olympian. Ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation. Professional Hollywood Screenwriter. ESPN Analyst and Host. Perhaps most well known (and fondly referred to in the swimming community) as Gold Medal Mel. He’s traveled the world, he’s has success at every level, he’s made a name for himself in numerous circles. But to us at Swimswam, he is Co-Founder and CEO.

I never get tired of hearing about Mel’s days in Hollywood. I often forget that he wrote screenplays cumulatively worth millions of dollars, and that he is a member of The Writer’s Guild. But as he explains above, he got tired of the LA lifestyle, to the benefit of swim fans everywhere.