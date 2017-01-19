Indiana State Faces Off With EIU And Ball State, Then Travel To IUPUI

Sycamore swimming and diving will welcome the Eastern Illinois Panthers and Ball State Cardinals to the Vigo County Aquatic Center on Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m. for a double dual meet.

Following Friday’s meet the Sycamores will travel to Indianapolis, Ind. to face off with IUPUI on Jan. 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Indiana State returns to the pool coming off their second win of the 2016-2017 over Butler on Jan. 14.

ISU defeated the Bulldogs by a final score of 143-107. This marked the Sycamores second win in program history as they defeated Rose-Hulman earlier this season.

“We came out hot against Butler and were able to rattle off wins and new school records in the first four events. The team dynamic has been great. There was a lot of energy on the pool deck as we got back into that racing format,” said head coach Matt Leach.

Following the win over Butler Blanca Saez-Illobre received Indiana State’s first ever Missouri Valley Conference Swimmer of the Week honors. Saez-Illobre won the 200 Freestyle (1:52.44), 200 Breaststroke (2:22.52), and the 200 IM (2:05.46). Two out of these three times were new school records along with a new school record in the 200 Medley Relay which she also competed in.

“It’s all about the team. To get our first MVC Swimmer of the Week means a lot. The entire team was extremely excited not just for Blanca, but knowing that they helped push her and knowing that it was a team recognition as well.”

The Sycamores hope to carry this positive energy into their meets this weekend vs. EIU and Ball State on Jan. 20 and IUPUI on Jan. 21. The Cardinals are currently 3-3 on the season and are rolling off of a win over IUPUI and Xavier. BSU placed eighth at last year’s MAC Championship meet.

EIU enters the meet 2-4 and received their most recent win defeating Maryville 110-29. The Panthers placed sixth at the 2015-2016 Summit League Conference Championships.

IUPUI will welcome the Sycamores with a 6-2 record. The Jaguars have defeated University of Indianapolis, EIU, Butler, Xavier, Youngstown State and Wright State this season.

“As we move into this week, Friday we have Eastern Illinois and Ball State and Saturday we will travel to IUPUI and that will be another challenging two day meet for us. We are excited about where we’re at training wise, the girls are training at a high level, so we are going to try and set up today, Friday, and Saturday as a meet prep for conference. There are some great swimmers on each of these programs so I know that it will be a challenge from the beginning all the way through,” said Leach.

News courtesy of Indiana State Athletics.