Coleman Claims Gold, Cal-Bound Hansson Gets It Done At Swedish Games

2020 SWEDISH SWIM GAMES

Saturday, September 26th & Sunday, September 27th

Upplands Vaesby, Sweden

SCM (25m)

Results

26-year-old Michelle Coleman was in action over the weekend, taking on several events at the 2020 Swedish Swim Games.

The multi-international medalist won both the 50m and the 100m freestyle events, hitting times of 24.36 and 53.29, respectively. Coleman also found success in the 100m back, producing a time of 58.19 comprised of splits of 27.90/30.29. She owns a lifetime best of 56.57, a mark that also stands as the Swedish national record.

Robin Hansson was extra impressive at this meet, topping the podium a remarkable 6 times, including a sweep of the freestyle events through the 400m. Below are his gold medal-worthy times here in Upplands Vaesby:

50m free – 22.34

100m free – 48.11

200m free – 1:45.81

400m free – 3:50.19

The 19-year-old’s 48.11, comprised of spits of 51.74/54.07 is man’s 2nd fastest time ever in the event, sitting only behind his PB of 47.75 from 2018.

Hansson did swim a career-quickest in the 100m fly, however. He touched in a mark of 53.95 to get under the 54-second threshold for the first time. His previous PB rested at the 54.43 he established in 2019. Hansson also took gold in the 50m fly here in 23.96.

Hansson is bound for Cal, committed to the Bears as a member of the class of 2025. He had a breakthrough 2019, claiming a trio of individual medals at the European Junior Championships. His set included gold in the 200m free, as well as 100m free silver and 400m free bronze.

He also nailed a silver medal at the World Junior Championships, snagging second place in the 200m free.

National record holder Erik Persson was a another multi-winner, sweeping the breaststroke discipline with a 50m time of 27.58, a 100m outing of 58.97, and a 200m breast time of 2:07.30. He also took on the 200m IM for good measure, grabbing gold in 1:57.94.