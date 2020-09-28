Texas Longhorns Will Debut the Country’s #1 Recruiting Class at Orange-White

The University of Texas men’s swimming & diving team will host its annual Orange & White intrasquad scrimmage meet this Thursday and Friday, October 1 and 2, around 3PM Central Time.

The meet has become an annual highlight of the early-season college exhibition schedule, and for the most successful Division I program of the 2010s, this year’s event will kick off a new decade: one that the Longhorns hope will be just as successful.

Last season, for example, then-sophomore Daniel Krueger swam 19.32 in the 50 free, 41.99 in the 100 free, and relay-split 18.9 in a rolling start 50 free. While the times were unofficial, nobody in the country would go faster than that swim until December’s Minnesota Invite, and even then, it was only Krueger and his Texas teammate Maxime Rooney who did so at all in the fall semester.

The Texas men, who entered last year’s NCAA Championship meet as favorites on paper to win their 5th NCAA title in 6 seasons, graduated a few NCAA qualifiers, including Josh Artmann, Jack Collins, and most significantly Ryan Harty and Maxime Rooney.

But they’ve reloaded with the top recruiting class in the country, including the #1 ranked recruit in the nation Carson Foster. The National High School Record holder in the 200 free, Foster already has not only NCAA qualifying times, but in the case of the 400 IM, a top-3 caliber time.

The event will be closed to the public.