Newly-Funded Hector Pardoe Takes 25k Silver In France, Beats Bircher’s Record

2020 FRENCH OPEN WATER CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 25th – September 28th Jablines, France



Hector Pardoe of Great Britain broke through in a big way in the men’s 25k race of the 2020 French Open Water Championships.

The 19-year-old took on the grueling race at Ile des Loisirs, Jablines where he wound up snagging the silver medal in the men’s open category, finishing just over 15 seconds behind winner Axel Reymond of France.

Pardoe checked in with a time of 4:59:03.92, a result which renders the teen as Great Britain’s first-ever swimmer to finish a 25k distance in under 5 hours. Alan Bircher, now coach at Ellesmere Titans and former mentor of two-time European Shorts Championships gold medalist Freya Anderson, held the previous OW record from 2005.

Of his performance, Pardoe stated via social media, “25k silver today at the French Championships in 4:59.03 hours. Water temperature was 17.4 with wet conditions, a good first experience and some good hard work, pushed a little too hard from the 15-20km mark and felt it at the end, more pain more gain!”

Pardoe is one of the newly-named members of Great Britain’s High-Performance squads, identified as a member of its Podium Potential team.