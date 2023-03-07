Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cody Miller on 1:00 100 Breast in Florida: “I’m as surprised as you”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

At this point in his career, Cody Miller is a self-described masters swimmer. He’s doing 5 workouts a week, all in the morning, and then doesn’t think about swimming after that for the rest of the day. He takes care of his two kids, runs his business, and makes the vlogs we all know and love. So when he threw down a 1:00.1 in the 100 breast in Ft. Lauderdale, he was just as surprised as we were.

Miller notes that the key for him in swimming right now is to have fun and keep enjoying it. With that swim, Miller also qualified for his 5th Olympic trials.

