NCSA Junior Nationals Qualifier Nick Suranyi (2023) Commits to Hope College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nick Suranyi from Novi, Michigan, has committed to swim and study at DIII Hope College beginning in the fall of 2023.

“Hope College is a school with some of the most energetic and kindest people I have ever met. No matter what happens along the way, I know I will always be surrounded by people who want me to succeed. ROLL DUTCH, GO HOPE!”

Suranyi is finishing up his senior year two hours away from Hope College at Novi High School, and competes year-round for the Novi Sturgeons. As a primary butterflyer and IMer, Suranyi had a stellar 2022 season, achieving best times consistently throughout the short-course and long-course seasons. In the spring of 2022, he hit best times in his IM events: he swam a 1:54.92 200-yard IM at the MHSAA Boys Division I State Championships, and then a week later swam a 400-yard IM best time of 4:07.41 at the MLA Michigan Ultra Championship meet.

His 100-yard butterfly best time came in August at the MCSA Senior Cup Championship where he won the event in 50.58. Just this January, Suranyi swam a best time in his 200-yard butterfly at the 2023 Indiana BBSC Circle City Classic — a large regional club meet — winning finals in 1:52.25.

Best Times SCY:

100 fly — 50.58

200 fly — 1:52.25

200 IM — 1:54.92

400 IM — 4:07.41

At the 2023 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Conference Championships, the Hope College men placed second behind Calvin College, with a score of 1117-963. With his current best times, Suranyi will come in as a freshman with huge scoring potential. The Flying Dutch men already have a hefty roster of swimmers in the IM and butterfly events, with at least three A-finalists at MIAA Conference champs in all four events.

Suranyi is projected to A-final in all of his best events, with his highest scoring being the 200-yard fly in fourth place, right behind Hope teammate Conor East. He would have been 7th in both the 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard IM, with half of each A-final being Flying Dutch swimmers. The Calvin men took up three other spots in those finals, leaving almost no other points to be picked up by other teams.

With the deep roster for the Hope men in the butterfly events, Suranyi will likely be out of the running for a medley relay spot. Additionally, almost none of the A-finalists in the IM and butterfly events are graduating, meaning that Suranyi will be strengthening what will already be Hope’s point-scoring power events at the 2024 MIAA Conference Championships.

Suranyi will be joining fellow Michigan native Erik Keisling, as well as Alexandre Pierce, Jacob Mowers, Graham Eisenmann, and Max Reed for the Flying Dutch class of 2027.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.